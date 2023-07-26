Tuesday marked the scheduled opening round of the 78th annual Alabama State Boys Junior Golf Championship tournament at Goose Pond Colony Resort’s Lake Course in Scottsboro. The tournament features a three-day, 54-hole format.
A list of 26 players from the Mobile County-Baldwin County area is included in the field of 156 players.
Local players have fared well in the tournament in the past. Perhaps the most notable win in recent years came in 2010 when UMS-Wright and later Alabama standout Bobby Wyatt took the title with a six-shot victory on his home course, the Country Club of Mobile. Wyatt paved the path to his victory with a round of 57 in the second round. It marked the fourth consecutive title in his age division for Wyatt, who was playing in his final state boys junior tournament before heading to Alabama. Robby Shelton of Wilmer, who would join Wyatt at Alabama a couple of years later, finished fourth that year.
The most recent local winner was Max Johnson of Fairhope, who won in 2020, with Gregory Jones of Mobile tying for second. In 2017, Spanish Fort’s Padriac Sim was the winner with J.P. Cave of Mobile taking second. In 2016, John Racciatti Jr. of Fairhope was the winner and Will McFadden of Mobile placed second, while in 2015 William Buhl of Fairhope took the championship, Alex Green of Point Clear was second and six of the top 15 spots were filled by players from the Mobile-Baldwin area. In 2014, Alex Green was the winner and Steven Setterstrom of Mobile finished second.
Local players entered in this year’s tournament include Mobile’s Buddy Fleming, Mobile’s Ken Brown, Spanish Fort’s Jackson Spybey, Fairhope’s Trip Duke, Mobile’s Michael Crocker, Mobile’s Popwell Zundel, Daphne’s Alex Seaborn, Mobile’s Thomas Carey, Mobile’s Thomas Crane, Point Clear’s Miles Miller, Spanish Fort’s Reid Larson, Mobile’s Bond Clement, Daphne’s Blake Cornell, Spanish Fort’s Nolan Burley, Spanish Fort’s Wells Lambert, Loxley’s Lucas Chalk, Mobile’s Bry Baggett, Fairhope’s Eli Kinsey, Spanish Fort’s Miles Jackson, Mobile’s Hunter Smallwood, Mobile’s Pierce Guy, Fairhope’s Jack Thompson, Foley’s Devon Caudle, Fairhope’s Michael Heaton, Loxley’s Emory Walker and Loxley’s Murray Walker.
SCOFIELD TO COTTAGE HILL
Basketball player Clay Scofield, the No. 2 high school scorer in the country last season, according to MaxPreps, for Lighthouse Christian, has transferred to Cottage Hill Christian. Scofield, a 6-foot-5, 190-pounder, averaged a whopping 41.0 points per game last season while also averaging 16.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game. He produced an 85 percent shooting accuracy at the free throw line and a 43 percent accuracy from 3-point range.
NIEVES RESIGNS AT FAITH
In an unexpected development, Faith Academy boys’ basketball coach Joey Nieves resigned from his position at the school after just two months on the job. Nieves, who started the basketball program at L.E.A.D. Academy in Pace, Fla., where the program enjoyed good success, had been hired to replace Chad Applin, who accepted the head coaching position at Spanish Fort High School.
Nieves’ decision comes as the 2023-24 school session is set to begin in just a couple of weeks and school officials must not only fill the vacancy in the boys’ basketball program, but also the teaching position Nieves held at the school.
Assistant coach Tyler Willie has been named the interim head coach.
CRABTREE, DORNIER WIN
Forrest Crabtree of Mobile claimed the Regular Division title while Bart Dornier of Metairie, La., claimed the Senior Division crown in last weekend’s stop on the Lite Scratch Tour golf circuit. The two-day, 36-hole event was played at Mobile’s Azalea City Golf Course.
In the Regular Division, Crabtree shot 1-over, finishing a shot ahead of Fairhope’s Grady Lopes and Bridgeport’s Seth Foshee, who tied for second. Spanish Fort’s Brent Cooper, Elberta’s Logan Rawson and Daphne’s Ryan Davis tied for fourth, with Spanish Fort’s Ryan Wilson and Terrance Trussell of Gautier, Miss., tying for seventh. Gautier’s Adam Hoven was ninth with Fairhope’s Patrick Doggett, Gautier’s Garrett Beasley and Daphne’s Donnie Kuba tying for 10th.
In the Senior Division, Mobile’s Wayne Gardner was second behind Dornier, with Fairhope’s George Walker, Spanish Fort’s Danny Spybey, Pensacola’s James Choike and Davis Sellers of Lucedale, Miss., taking the next four slots. Fairhope’s Scott McDale and Spanish Fort’s Kurt Wielkens tied for seventh, with Vestavia Hills’ Jon Key ninth and Fairhope’s Douglas Fisher 10th.
