The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) area volleyball tournaments involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area took place Wednesday and Thursday at various schools. The top two teams in each of the area tournaments earned a spot in next week’s regional tournament. The South regional tournament will be played in Montgomery at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.
The top four teams from each classification in the regional tournament, scheduled Oct. 19-21, will advance to the state tournament, to be played at the Birmingham CrossPlex and Harris Arena, Oct. 25-27.
Here is a look at the title game results for each of the area tournaments involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, both teams earning a spot in the regional tournament.
Class 2A, Area 1 at Bayshore Christian: Bayshore Christian defeated Chickasaw 3-0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-7).
Class 3A, Area 1 at St. Luke’s: St. Luke’s defeated Mobile Christian 3-1 (22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21).
Class 4A, Area 1 at UMS-Wright: Orange Beach defeated Satsuma 3-0 (27-25, 25-23, 25-22).
Class 5A, Area 1 at Gulf Shores: Gulf Shores defeated Elberta 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-9).
Class 5A, Area 2 at Faith Academy: Faith Academy defeated Citronelle 3-0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-7).
Class 6A, Area 1 at Saraland: Saraland defeated Murphy 3-0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-11).
Class 6A, Area 2 at Bayside Academy: Spanish Fort defeated Bayside Academy 3-1. (Scores not available).
Class 7A, Area 1 at St. Paul’s: St. Paul’s defeated Baker 3-1 (25-16, 25-9, 22-25, 25-14).
Class 7A, Area 2 at McGill-Toolen: McGill-Toolen defeated Fairhope 3-0 (25-5, 25-17, 25-15).
Here are the South Regional first-round games involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area:
Class 2A: Thursday, Oct. 20: 11:30 a.m.: Chickasaw vs. TBA; 12:45 p.m.: Bayshore Christian vs. TBA.
Class 3A: Thursday, Oct. 20: 9 a.m.: Mobile Christian vs. Prattville Christian; 10:15 a.m.: St. Luke’s vs. Alabama Christian.
Class 4A: Wednesday, Oct. 19: 10:15 a.m.: Satsuma vs. Montevallo; 11:30 a.m.: Orange Beach vs. Bibb County.
Class 5A: Wednesday, Oct. 19: 9 a.m.: Elberta vs. Montgomery Academy; 9 a.m.: Faith Academy vs. Eufaula; 10:15 a.m.: Gulf Shores vs. Demopolis.
Class 6A: Wednesday, Oct. 19: 2 p.m.: Murphy vs. Northridge; 2 p.m.: Bayside Academy vs. Ben Russell; 2 p.m.: Spanish Fort vs. Calera; 3:30 p.m.: Saraland vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.
Class 7A: Thursday, Oct. 20: 10:15 a.m.: Fairhope vs. Enterprise; 10:15 a.m.: St. Paul’s vs. Central-Phenix City; 10:15 a.m.: Baker vs. Auburn; 10:15 a.m.: McGill-Toolen vs. Dothan.
