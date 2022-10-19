McGill-Toolen volleyball
Shane Rice

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) super regional state volleyball tournaments take place in Montgomery and Huntsville Oct. 19-21. The event comes on the heels of the area tournaments across the state, with two teams from each area advancing to the super regionals.

The South Super Regional tournament is slated for the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery and will be the regional venue for all teams from the Lagniappe coverage area that advance to the next stage of the postseason. The North Super Regional will be played at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. At the end of the super regional, four teams from each of the seven AHSAA classifications will advance to the state tournament, scheduled Oct. 25-27 at the Birmingham CrossPlex and Harris Arena.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

