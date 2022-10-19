The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) super regional state volleyball tournaments take place in Montgomery and Huntsville Oct. 19-21. The event comes on the heels of the area tournaments across the state, with two teams from each area advancing to the super regionals.
The South Super Regional tournament is slated for the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery and will be the regional venue for all teams from the Lagniappe coverage area that advance to the next stage of the postseason. The North Super Regional will be played at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. At the end of the super regional, four teams from each of the seven AHSAA classifications will advance to the state tournament, scheduled Oct. 25-27 at the Birmingham CrossPlex and Harris Arena.
Among the local teams to watch in the South Super Regional are St. Luke’s, which was the top-ranked team in Class 3A, as well as Bayside Academy, which moved up to Class 6A this season and was knocked off its No. 1-ranked perch earlier this season. Bayside owns the national record with 20 consecutive state championships won heading into this year’s tournament. The Admirals have won the state crown in every classification in which it has been placed — Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A. This is their first year in Class 6A.
The Ann Schilling-coached team also holds the national record for most state championships by one school with 30.
Last season, Bayside was the only local team to win a state championship, which broke a string of eight consecutive years in which at least two area teams won state crowns. In 2020 it was Bayside (5A) and Bayshore Christian (1A). Others include: 2019: Spanish Fort (6A), Bayside (4A); 2018: McGill-Toolen (7A), Spanish Fort (6A), Bayside (4A); 2017: McGill (7A), Bayside (3A), St. Luke’s (2A); 2016: St. Paul’s (5A), Bayside (3A), St. Luke’s (2A); 2015: Spanish Fort (6A), Bayside (3A); 2014: St. Paul’s (5A), Bayside (3A); and 2013: St. Paul’s (5A), Bayside (3A).
Here is the schedule for the South Super Regional first-round games involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area:
Class 2A: Thursday, Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m.: Chickasaw vs. Horsehoe Bend; 12:45 p.m.: Bayshore Christian vs. Lanett.
Class 3A: Thursday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m.: Mobile Christian vs. Prattville Christian; 10:15 a.m.: St. Luke’s vs. Alabama Christian.
Class 4A: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10:15 a.m.: Satsuma vs. Montevallo; 11:30 a.m.: Orange Beach vs. Bibb County.
Class 5A: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.: Elberta vs. Montgomery Academy; 9 a.m.: Faith Academy vs. Eufaula; 10:15 a.m.: Gulf Shores vs. Demopolis.
Class 6A: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2 p.m.: Murphy vs. Northridge; 2 p.m.: Bayside Academy vs. Ben Russell; 2 p.m.: Spanish Fort vs. Calera; 3:30 p.m.: Saraland vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.
Class 7A: Thursday, Oct. 20, 10:15 a.m.: Fairhope vs. Enterprise; 10:15 a.m.: St. Paul’s vs. Central-Phenix City; 10:15 a.m.: Baker vs. Auburn; 10:15 a.m.: McGill-Toolen vs. Dothan.
Here is a look at the title game results for each of the area tournaments, played last week, involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, with both teams earning a spot in the regional tournament:
Class 2A, Area 1 at Bayshore Christian: Bayshore Christian defeated Chickasaw 3-0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-7).
Class 3A, Area 1 at St. Luke’s: St. Luke’s defeated Mobile Christian 3-1 (22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21).
Class 4A, Area 1 at UMS-Wright: Orange Beach defeated Satsuma 3-0 (27-25, 25-23, 25-22).
Class 5A, Area 1 at Gulf Shores: Gulf Shores defeated Elberta 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-9).
Class 5A, Area 2 at Faith Academy: Faith Academy defeated Citronelle 3-0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-7).
Class 6A, Area 1 at Saraland: Saraland defeated Murphy 3-0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-11).
Class 6A, Area 2 at Bayside Academy: Spanish Fort defeated Bayside Academy 3-1 (scores not available).
Class 7A, Area 1 at St. Paul’s: St. Paul’s defeated Baker 3-1 (25-16, 25-9, 22-25, 25-14).
Class 7A, Area 2 at McGill-Toolen: McGill-Toolen defeated Fairhope 3-0 (25-5, 25-17, 25-15).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.