The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) area volleyball tournaments are set this week, which kicks off the volleyball postseason. The top two teams from each area tournament — area tournaments will be played at the site of the top-seeded team — will advance to super regional play, scheduled Oct. 19-21. Teams from the Lagniappe coverage area advancing to super regional play will compete at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Teams from the northern part of the state will compete at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville.
The top four teams from each classification in the super regional will advance to the state tournament, scheduled Oct. 25-27 at the Birmingham CrossPlex and Harris Arena.
Local teams ranked No. 1 in the latest AL.com volleyball Top 10 poll include McGill-Toolen in Class 7A and St. Luke’s in Class 3A. Bayside Academy is ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, with Spanish Fort ranked No. 3. Bayshore Christian is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A. Other ranked teams include St. Paul’s (No. 10, 7A), Faith Academy (No. 10, 5A), UMS-Wright (No. 5, 4A) and Mobile Christian (No. 4, 3A). Daphne (7A), Gulf Shores (5A) and Satsuma (4A) received votes but are not ranked.
Bayside Academy recently slipped to No. 2 in the poll for the first time in 14 years. Bayside, coached by Ann Schilling, has won 30 state titles and 20 consecutive state crowns, both of which are national records as well as state records. Bayside is also the only team that has won state crowns in five different classifications. It won the Class 5A state title last year and was bumped up to Class 6A this season where it will be for at least two seasons.
Bayside was the only local school to win a state championship last year, but in recent years there have been multiple state champions from the Lagniappe coverage area. In 2020, Bayside won the 5A crown and Bayshore Christian was the Class 1A state titleholder. In 2019, Spanish Fort won the 6A crown and Bayside was the 4A state champion. In 2018, McGill-Toolen (7A), Spanish Fort (6A) and Bayside (4A) all returned to the area with blue map trophies symbolic of winning the state championship. Three more local teams won state crowns in 2017 — McGill-Toolen (7A), Bayside (3A) and St. Luke’s (24).
Here is the schedule for this week’s area tournament involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. All matches are best-of-five and all tournaments are single-elimination events.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
