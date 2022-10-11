Volleyball
By Tommy Hicks

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) area volleyball tournaments are set this week, which kicks off the volleyball postseason. The top two teams from each area tournament — area tournaments will be played at the site of the top-seeded team — will advance to super regional play, scheduled Oct. 19-21. Teams from the Lagniappe coverage area advancing to super regional play will compete at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Teams from the northern part of the state will compete at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville.

The top four teams from each classification in the super regional will advance to the state tournament, scheduled Oct. 25-27 at the Birmingham CrossPlex and Harris Arena.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.