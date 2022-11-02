FAIRHOPE QB CADEN CREEL

In some ways, Fairhope head coach Tim Carter didn’t need to see game film of the Pirates’ opponent in Friday’s first-round game of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 7A playoffs. And certainly, no one needs to explain to him about the atmosphere that awaits his team at Duck Samford Stadium in Auburn.

Carter has a deep knowledge of the Auburn program — he was head coach there from 2006-14, building a record of 84-25 in his nine seasons leading the Tigers. He left Auburn for Fairhope, where he has been the past eight seasons, compiling a 54-31 record, which ties him with Randall Hammer (1948-57) as the winningest coach in school history. Hammer was 54-38-6 in 10 seasons.

