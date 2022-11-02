In some ways, Fairhope head coach Tim Carter didn’t need to see game film of the Pirates’ opponent in Friday’s first-round game of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 7A playoffs. And certainly, no one needs to explain to him about the atmosphere that awaits his team at Duck Samford Stadium in Auburn.
Carter has a deep knowledge of the Auburn program — he was head coach there from 2006-14, building a record of 84-25 in his nine seasons leading the Tigers. He left Auburn for Fairhope, where he has been the past eight seasons, compiling a 54-31 record, which ties him with Randall Hammer (1948-57) as the winningest coach in school history. Hammer was 54-38-6 in 10 seasons.
The game, one of 17 games this week featuring teams from the Lagniappe coverage area, has been selected as the Lagniappe Game of the Week. The Lagniappe Game of the Week is sponsored by GO Pest Solutions.
Fairhope, 8-2 overall, 4-2 in Region 1 play and ranked No. 8 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) 7A poll, is coming off a 44-22 victory at Briarwood Christian last Friday night. Quarterback Caden Creel, who was 20 for 20 in the first half passing, finished the game connecting on 28 of 30 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns while also carrying the ball 22 times for 152 yards and another score.
Auburn, 9-1 overall, 7-1 in Region 2 play and ranked No. 4 in the state, is coming off a 63-0 victory over Smiths Station.
The teams have met twice before, both picking up a win, and both previous games, like this week’s matchup, came in the first round of the state playoffs.
“I think they are just a solid football team,” Carter said of the Tigers. “They have really no weak spots, which is why they were ranked No. 1 for half the season. I think their offensive front and defensive fronts are outstanding. They have several Division 1 players in their fronts and their team speed is really good at linebacker, defensive back and wide receiver. The quarterback is one of the best quarterbacks we’ve seen this year. They are just well-rounded and the kickoff guy kicks it in the end zone 90 percent of the time. They’re just a very good 7A football team and is definitely the best team we’ve played this year.”
Interestingly, Auburn replaced Carter with Adam Winegarden, who was coaching at Fairhope, following the 2014 season — and Carter was hired by Fairhope. Winegarden posted a 56-19 record at Auburn before leaving for Tuscaloosa County, where he has been the past two seasons. Keith Etheredge is Auburn’s current head coach. He is 19-4 in two years there.
“I love both of these places,” Carter said of Fairhope and Auburn. “We love Fairhope and we loved Auburn. I can’t think of two better places in Alabama to have an opportunity to live and work. It’s not somebody I look forward to playing just because of the history. But at the same time, it will be a great venue for us to take our kids. The stadium is second to none and the energy there, it’s a very difficult place to go and win. We welcome the challenge and we’re excited about trying to put together a game plan and give our kids a chance.”
As for his team, Carter said, “I’m really proud of our kids. We won eight games in the regular season and I thought we played some good competition, and we had a really good effort Friday night with a win up at Briarwood on the road. That was a long road trip and I thought our kids handled that well.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022.
