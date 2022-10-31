Auburn University has fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on the heels of Saturday's 41-27 loss at home to Arkansas, a loss that dropped the Tigers' overall record to 3-5 this season and it's record against SEC opponents to 1-4.
The following press release was issued by Auburn University Monday at noon:
"Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program. President (Chris) Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football."
Rumors of Harsin's impending dismissal have circulated in recent weeks, and there was an investigation by the university centered around Harsin back in February with the possibility of his dismissal considered at that time as well.
In his 21 games as Auburn's head coach, Harsin produced a 9-12 overall record.
The announcement comes on the same day the school announced it has hired Mississippi State's John Cohen as the school's new athletics director.
Harsin signed a six-year contract with Auburn for $31.5 million but was fired less than two years into the job. He is expected to receive a buyout of approximately $15 million with his dismissal.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.