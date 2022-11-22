The Auburn head football coaching job is a destination position. Any hire that doesn’t reflect that fact is a mistake.
To adhere to that philosophy means some big-time coaches would have to be eliminated from the search to replace the disaster that was Bryan Harsin.
Poll | Who should be Auburn's next head football coach?
You voted:
For the last week or so, the name Luke Fickell picked up some steam in the search. If Fickell can lead Cincinnati to the playoffs, of course he could have success at a place with much better resources.
But here’s the catch. Fickell’s dream job is as coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Fickell is a former player, assistant coach and even interim head coach at Ohio State.
If he came to Auburn and had success, he would likely use Auburn as a stepping stone to his dream job.
It’s the same reason why hiring Kirby Smart would have been the wrong decision when he interviewed for the job that eventually went to Gus Malzahn.
Negotiations fell through because Auburn officials didn’t want Smart to coach in the national championship game for Alabama before assuming his duties full-time at Auburn.
But Alabama should not have been the concern. The problem with his candidacy was he would always be tempted to leave the Tigers in favor of his alma mater, Georgia.
Yes, Smart would have likely had success if he had come to Auburn. But there’s no need to suffer the indignity of having your coach choose one of your biggest rivals over you.
It’s never happened to Auburn during the modern era. The last coach to voluntarily leave Auburn to take another job was John Heisman, who left for Clemson after the 1899 season.
Interestingly, the same is not true for most other schools.
Alabama lost Dennis Franchione to Texas A&M and Ray Perkins to the NFL. Bill Curry left for Kentucky, though he was motivated to leave because he didn’t feel welcome in Tuscaloosa.
LSU lost Nick Saban to the NFL. Mississippi State lost Dan Mullen to Florida. Ole Miss lost Tommy Tuberville to Auburn. Florida lost Steve Spurrier to the NFL. Tennessee lost Lane Kiffin to USC. Kentucky lost Bear Bryant to Texas A&M, who lost him to Alabama. Gerri DiNardo left Vanderbilt for LSU.
There are many other examples in college football, but none involve a coach voluntarily leaving Auburn for another job in the last 123 years.
This is a fact that should be celebrated by Auburn fans. There’s no reason to put the streak in jeopardy by hiring someone like Fickell, Dave Aranda, Dan Lanning or anyone else who might view the job as a stepping stone to something better.
So, who might Auburn hire who would view the job as the ultimate position?
One easy answer is Hugh Freeze. The current coach at Liberty would take the Auburn job in a minute and would never look to move anywhere else.
Freeze proved he could win in the SEC while at Ole Miss before running into trouble off the field.
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams would certainly view this as his dream job. But while Williams has done an admiral job as interim head coach, it’s not likely he’s the best choice.
How about Lane Kiffin?
He’s already proven he would leave Tennessee for USC. But now that he’s unlikely to ever return to Los Angeles, is there a job he would consider more attractive than Auburn?
With Kiffin, the allure of the NFL always has to be considered. His tenure as coach of the Raiders was a disaster, but he might be convinced to take another shot now that he’s matured into a better coach.
There are lots of great options available to Auburn as it replaces Harsin. Part of the reason why is that coaches for more than a century have viewed Auburn as a destination job. Any candidate who doesn’t see it that way should be eliminated from consideration.
Randy Kennedy is a sports columnist at Lagniappe. He has been covering sports on the Gulf Coast for 20 years as a writer, editor and radio personality. Before arriving in Mobile, he was a beat writer covering both the Alabama Crimson Tide an
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.