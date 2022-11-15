It would be crazy for Auburn to offer its head coaching job to a position coach who has never even been a coordinator at any level before being named interim head coach at midseason. Right?
I don’t know. Was it really that crazy when Clemson did just that with Dabo Swinney? Is there any reason why Auburn couldn’t go the same route with Carnell “Cadillac” Williams?
Before dismissing the notion out of hand, consider the eerily similar paths Swinney and Williams took to being named interim head coaches.
Both coaches have unique nicknames earned at a young age. Swinney became Dabo when his younger brother couldn’t pronounce “that boy” when accusing his older sibling of wrongdoing. Williams earned the name Cadillac while terrorizing opponents as a running back and defensive back at Etowah High School. Birmingham sportscaster Rick Karle gave him the name and it stuck.
Swinney stayed home for college and helped Alabama go undefeated in 1992, including a win in the Sugar Bowl over Miami. Williams stayed in state and helped Auburn to an undefeated season in 2004, including a win in the Sugar Bowl over Virginia Tech.
Swinney did not have a career as a professional player, while Williams was a first-round draft pick and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2005. But both of them left football completely after their playing days ended. Swinney became a real estate developer for AIG Baker Real Estate while Williams also spent time away from the game before his wife convinced him that if he was just going to talk about football all the time with his friends he might as well get paid to be back in the game.
Swinney became an offensive assistant known mostly as a great recruiter. Williams became an offensive assistant known mostly as a recruiter.
Swinney was the wide receivers coach at Clemson when the Tigers got off to a surprisingly slow start in 2008. He was 38 years old and nobody thought he was a serious candidate to get the job permanently. He wasn’t even the most logical choice as the interim head coach. Williams was the running backs coach at Auburn before Bryan Harsin was fired two weeks ago when Auburn got off to a surprisingly slow start. He is 40 years old and hasn’t been considered a serious candidate to get the job permanently.
Both men have speech patterns that are not typical of head coaches. Swinney combines an aw-shucks attitude with a highly energetic personality to arrive at his unique way of speaking. Williams tends to speak in half sentences, letting his energy and passion show through in his unique way of speaking.
Both coaches are extremely popular with fans of the team, even those fans who are steadfast against hiring such an inexperienced head coach.
Clemson clearly made the right decision in hiring Swinney. The Tigers became a dynasty under Swinney, having won at least 10 games a season for 11 years and counting. They have won two national championships under Swinney after having not won one over the previous 30 years.
But it’s worth noting that the string of great seasons came only after Swinney went 9-5 and 6-7 in his first two full seasons. Patience was needed, which is in short supply these days.
Could Williams be the next Swinney? It’s possible.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a sure thing.
But it also wouldn’t be a sure thing with Hugh Freeze (who lost to UConn Saturday) or Lane Kiffin (who lost to Alabama) or Dan Lanning (who lost to Washington).
Cadillac Williams did not lose to anyone Saturday. He restored the pride in Auburn football with a win over Texas A&M that was played in front of a crowd that couldn’t have been more enthusiastic if a national championship had been on the line.
Could he do it on a permanent basis? I don’t know. But I know that a guy very similar to Cadillac Williams is getting it done at Clemson.
Randy Kennedy is a sports columnist at Lagniappe. He has been covering sports on the Gulf Coast for 20 years as a writer, editor and radio personality. Before arriving in Mobile, he was a beat writer covering both the Alabama Crimson Tide an
