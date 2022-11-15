Auburn FOOTBALL

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams with the team after the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium.

It would be crazy for Auburn to offer its head coaching job to a position coach who has never even been a coordinator at any level before being named interim head coach at midseason. Right?

I don’t know. Was it really that crazy when Clemson did just that with Dabo Swinney? Is there any reason why Auburn couldn’t go the same route with Carnell “Cadillac” Williams?

