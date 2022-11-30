Hugh Freeze

AUBURN HEAD COACH HUGH FREEZE

In what was considered by many observers to be a two-man race from the beginning, Hugh Freeze was officially named Auburn’s new head football coach on Monday, replacing Bryan Harsin who was fired after 21 games in the job over two seasons. The two coaches most associated with the job were Freeze, a former Ole Miss head coach, and Lane Kiffin, the current Ole Miss head coach. 

Over the weekend, Kiffin announced he was not leaving Ole Miss and he planned to sign a contract extension with a raise to stay in Oxford. On Monday, Auburn announced it had come to terms with Freeze, who has led the Liberty program for the past four seasons.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022

