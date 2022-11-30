In what was considered by many observers to be a two-man race from the beginning, Hugh Freeze was officially named Auburn’s new head football coach on Monday, replacing Bryan Harsin who was fired after 21 games in the job over two seasons. The two coaches most associated with the job were Freeze, a former Ole Miss head coach, and Lane Kiffin, the current Ole Miss head coach.
Over the weekend, Kiffin announced he was not leaving Ole Miss and he planned to sign a contract extension with a raise to stay in Oxford. On Monday, Auburn announced it had come to terms with Freeze, who has led the Liberty program for the past four seasons.
New Auburn Athletics Director John Cohen said in a press release, “After a thoughtful, thorough, and well-vetted search, we ended where we started, with Hugh Freeze. Of all the candidates we considered, Hugh was the best fit. Fit has several meanings, but the most important factors were student-athlete development, football strategy, recruiting and SEC experience.”
The hiring of Freeze has been met with mixed reactions among Auburn fans and others who follow college football. Some suggest his winning record and experience in the SEC make Freeze an outstanding hire for the Tigers, while others point to Freeze’s troubled past — calls made on his school-issued cell phone to an escort service that led to his ousting at Ole Miss, as well as NCAA recruiting violations under his watch with the Rebels that resulted in sanctions against the Ole Miss program — and suggest he should not have been considered for the job.
There was also a growing community of Auburn fans who wanted Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, the former Auburn star running back who was named interim head coach when Harsin was fired, to be given the job on a permanent basis, citing his passion, energy and love for the school as factors that should override his lack of experience as a head coach. There were some who also suggested Jackson State head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders be considered for the post.
“First, I want to acknowledge Cadillac Williams for the incredible job he did as interim head coach. The impact he made is immeasurable and cannot be overstated,” Freeze said. “Secondly, Auburn is one of the preeminent programs in college football and I’m very appreciative of President [Christopher] Roberts and John Cohen for this opportunity at Auburn. I’ve been fortunate to witness firsthand how special Auburn is during my time as a head coach in the SEC and while visiting my daughter Jordan who attended Auburn and currently lives in the community. I can’t wait to work with our student-athletes and the Auburn family to bring championships back to the Plains.”
And so the Freeze Era begins.
Almost a clean sweep
The SEC has 14 members (at the moment) and 11 of those teams are bowl eligible. The only three teams not winning a minimum of six games, which is needed for bowl eligibility, were Auburn, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, each of which fell one game shy with equal 5-7 records. Auburn and Vandy had a chance to gain a sixth win in their final games of the season, but lost to in-state rivals — Auburn losing the Iron Bowl to Alabama and Vandy falling to Tennessee.
Sun Belt qualifies seven
This has been a good season for the new Sun Belt Conference football membership, which played its first season with 14 teams thanks to the addition of Marshall, Old Dominion, James Madison and Southern Miss. Half of those teams have attained bowl eligibility and will play in the postseason. That list includes South Alabama (10-2), Troy (10-2), Coastal Carolina (9-2), Marshall (7-4), Southern Miss (6-6), Louisiana (6-6) and Georgia Southern (6-6).
Two other Sun Belt teams had at least six wins but will not receive a bowl invitation. James Madison finished the season with an 8-4 record, but as it is a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program transitioning into the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) it is not eligible for postseason play or the conference championship. It is a two-year transition. App State finished the year 6-6, but two of its victories came against FCS teams. One such game is fine, but FBS teams playing two FCS opponents in the same year are required to have seven wins to become eligible to play in a bowl. Bowl bids will be announced Sunday, Dec. 4.
