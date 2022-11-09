All one needs to know about the current state of the Auburn football program was revealed in last Saturday’s 39-33 overtime loss at Mississippi State.
The most notable takeaway from the game was the excitement level of Auburn fans — to a loss.
The firing of former head coach Bryan Harsin just days before and the naming of former Auburn fan favorite player and running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams as interim head coach provided equal parts optimism and relief — finally a much-needed and necessary decision had been made to oust Harsin, whose debated future at the school was an anchor weighing down the program. Handing the program to Williams, for now, was a good decision, to be sure.
But it also cast a spotlight on just how far the program has fallen. Some rankings of all 131 Division 1 football teams from No. 1 to No. 131 have the Tigers ranked No. 13 among the 14 SEC teams and well down the total list. The only SEC team the Tigers rank ahead of is Vanderbilt, and not by much.
What should be recognized in the midst of the changes and the losses and the rumors of this season is just that — the changes, the losses and the ever-present rumors. What is most needed right now by the Auburn program isn’t a big-bang hire; instead, what should take place is a look in the mirror and a reevaluation of how the football program operates.
Auburn doesn’t need to win the press conference with its next hire; it needs to find the right fit, not the biggest name. It needs a coach who understands the SEC, understands Auburn, and recognizes the program’s potential and has the ability to move it in that direction. Auburn needs a new head coach who knows his X’s and O’s and can recruit, of course, but also someone who knows how to unite the team, fan base and community again.
The promotion of Williams is a feel-good move and he obviously has stepped in and provided what the program needed most at this moment, which is someone who strongly believes in the program, who has been a part of some special moments as a member of the program and someone with whom the players can relate.
Is he the long-term answer? Probably not, but he’s the right coach, the right choice, for right now. If, as expected, those who drive the Auburn football bus decide to go with someone else, that someone else should make keeping Williams on staff a high priority. The intangibles and presence he is bringing at this moment will prove just as valuable down the road, if not more valuable.
What should be most noticeable right now concerning the Auburn football program is there are more pressing issues than who the next head coach will be. It should be obvious by now, millions of dollars in buyout payments later, the structure isn’t sound. Someone needs to take the reins — be that new Athletics Director John Cohen or university President Chris Roberts or both — and work tirelessly to seal the divide that grew wider each week of this season.
Perhaps the installation of a new head coach will close some of that gap, maybe in large measure. But to ignore the other factors and climate surrounding the program would be to leave the door open for a similar situation to exist down the road.
Roberts, and one would assume Cohen (on the day he was announced as the new AD), moved quickly to end the debacle that was the Bryan Harsin Era. They should move equally as fast, and in unison, in establishing themselves as the leaders of the hiring process for the new football coach and they should be the cheerleaders whose message is to bring the Auburn Family back together as one.
For a long time, those who contribute financially to the program have also contributed to the disruption that has existed. Sure, boosters are similarly involved at most big-time programs, but history suggests it appears to be more of a problem at Auburn than at other places.
This is an important time in the program’s history and the next hire holds great importance in regaining the Tigers’ standing, both nationally and within the SEC. Making the job more attractive to desired candidates starts with a good dose of in-house evaluation.
