The Auburn football team may have an open date this weekend, but head coach Bryan Harsin isn’t taking any days off. On Monday he traveled to Birmingham to speak at a quarterback club luncheon, then he took the team plane to Mobile where he visited two or three high schools to get a look at some prospects and speak with head coaches in the area before serving as guest speaker at the C Spire 1st & 10 Club Monday night at Moe’s Barbecue downtown.
Prior to speaking to the club members, Harsin met with members of the media and took some questions on a variety of issues, including how he has handled the dealing with rumors concerning his job security with the Tigers’ program and why it was important for him to make the trip to Mobile. Associate head coach Zac Etheridge was originally scheduled to be the guest speaker for the event, but a press release on Friday announced Harsin would instead be the group’s guest speaker.
Here is what Harsin had to say during the media session:
On the busy day: “This is why we have a bye week. We want to get our players healthy, but we also want our coaches to get a chance to get out. Every week you’re focused on the game plan and what you’re doing, you’re in the office, you’re with your team. So to get the chance to get out here and cover the state — Birmingham earlier today, Mobile now — it’s beneficial. And it’s a chance to see some (high school) coaches and get out there and see some of these guys who have been grinding through their season and get on campus and get around and see some of the players. It’s been really beneficial today.”
On the importance of including Mobile in the day’s travels: “Really the whole state of Alabama, you want to be able to get out there and see as many guys as you can. For head coaches, you only have a certain amount of time that you can get out. Bye weeks are very helpful for that a little bit before that second signing period. In the spring, head coaches can’t get out. Just to get around to see the high school coaches, because the football around here is so good, that’s the one thing. Alabama football is top notch and the players and coaches, they’re going through the same grind that we are right now in the season. It's always great to get a chance to talk to them and see guys working, see the guys that are out there putting that work in and where they are and then how are they going to fit into your program? You want to go out there and kind of visualize that and get you get a chance to do it by doing these things.”
On the decision to appear instead of Etheridge: Coach Etheridge is phenomenal. He’s a great ambassador for our program and all that. But it was really to take advantage of the time. We don’t practice until (Tuesday) and we have a Tuesday-Wednesday practice and guys are going to have a chance to have Thursday, Friday and Saturday off and come back on Sunday. For me to take advantage of this and get out to as many places as I can, that was really the idea behind it. I had a chance to come here and speak at this and be a part of it and take advantage of the time we have.”
On what was learned following Saturday’s game against Ole Miss: “I think after every game you want to focus on what you did well. And then you go back and look at all the things you have to do better. That’s after a win, that’s after a loss. Certainly, after a loss there’s more things that went wrong, but even after a win you have a standard of how you want to play. Where we are in our program right now is what’s the standard? How do we want to play. It’s no different after this game. We’ll go back and look at the things that we did well and the things we didn’t do well and really go back again and where’s the standard and how do we want to play every single game? Were we perfect? No, but we did some really good things — we ran the ball well, we played physical. But we need to be better to the other side of the ball. And we’ve been more consistent there. So now it’s putting those things together and playing a complete game in all three phases so we can go win a ball game.”
On the difficulty of dealing with the outside chatter concerning his job security at Auburn: “It’s really not (difficult), not for me. One thing I’ve learned over time in coaching is you focus on the task at hand. You focus on what’s right in front of you. I’ve had years I’ve been undefeated and people think you’re the worst, you’re not winning by enough. And you really can’t control those things. You can control how you perform every day, and to me that’s the best model that I’ve been taught, is really your daily performance. That’s really the idea behind the 1-0 (record approach each week). That’s what you can control. Did we have a great practice? Did we have a great meeting? Did we have a good day? And you carry that into every single thing that you do. You go home; did you have a good day with your family? Are things at home going well? Are you taking care of yourself? If you really start looking at the things that matter and try to focus on that, it’s really a day to day. To me, it’s something over time that I’ve been able to adopt, that’s really helped me, and I preach to our players and coaches. All you can do is control the things that are right in front of you, and that’s what we’re doing. I’m proud of our players and coaches for that, because they’re focused on what do we have to do on Sunday to be better? What do we have to do today? We’re going to take advantage of being here and focus on making this the best we can possibly be for us and take advantage of our time that we have here in Mobile and over the state of Alabama.”
On the difference in the team now compared to the first game of the season. “We’re definitely better in some areas. We’re banged up right now. The bye week is huge for us. We need to get some guys healthy. I think injuries have hurt us. We’re getting guys to play that have been backups, so we need some time and this will help us with some of our depth. We’re hoping that we get some of these guys healed up and get them back out there. That will be a positive. But there are a lot of things that we’ve done better, but that good to great gap is really small. And now it’s the details, all the little things that have to be done right, not just on game day but every single day that leads into the game, that we just have to continue to focus on and not get distracted by anything else and just stay focused on the things that matter. Focus on the stuff that’s going to help us win ball games, focus on the things that are going to make us a better team, keep focusing on the people that we want to bring into our program. That’s really the challenge. You start getting really, really close and it’s like that picture that we’ve all seen of that guy with the axe, he’s swinging away and the goal is right there, it’s two more swings away, but he takes his axe and he walks away. All it is, it’s just two or three more swings away and it’s right there. You have to stay at it, you have to stay persistent, you have to believe in what you’re doing, and I think our guys are doing a much better job of that. We’re very close, we’re not there yet, but we’re on the right track.”
On the message he has for recruits: We have a great product. You look at our stadium, you look at Tiger Walk, you look at our campus, and everything that Auburn has to offer There’s so many positives there and we want to get the best people to come and be a part of our program. And we’re attracting hopefully the best people to come and be a part of it. And when we talk to guys, how do you fit into that? That’s really what it is. When you look at what we have to offer and you look at the university and all the opportunities that these guys have to come in and make a difference and live in a great place and be a part of a great community and play in a stadium that’s going to be packed and have that kind of support, that’s really on them now, to visualize themselves being a part of that. And there are going to be guys that make a difference for us. So I think they see that and we’re going to continue to keep promoting that along with building our team now with the guys we have and go finish out this season on a high note and show the hard work we’ve put in and where we want our program to be and that continues to be the message.”
On how he believes the message is being received: “Those guys, they’re focusing on their development and they’re focusing on their seasons and they’ve got a lot of other things that they’ve got to worry about and they listen to our coaches when they’re talking to them. I think that’s the biggest thing. They trust our coaches and they have a relationship with them. They all see what we’re doing because they get a chance quite a bit to talk with our staff and they know where we are, what we struggle with, things we’ve done well, how they fit, and at the end of the day I think every players knows, ‘I want to go where I fit, I want to go to a place that I feel like is really going to be beneficial for me and that I want to be a part of for a lot of years. You want to have guys that are confident they can come in and make a difference, too. That’s the other part — you want to come in and make an impact, make a difference, and we’re in on a lot of really good players that can do that. So for them in their mind, I can come in there and I can make an impact, I can make a difference, but this is all I’ve been looking for and Auburn has that to offer.”
On if recruits see the opportunities available at Auburn: “I think they’ll see that, that there’s a place for them and they can come in and help build that. That’s a huge part of it too. At the end of the day if you get the right people in there you’re going to have what you’re looking for from that standpoint.”
