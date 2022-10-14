Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin will speak at the C Spire 1st & 10 Club on Monday, Oct. 17, at the Moe’s Original BBQ in Mobile, beginning at 5:30pm.
Originally, associate head coach Zac Etheridge was scheduled to be the guest speaker, but a Friday afternoon press release announced the change.
Harsin is currently in his second season as Auburn's head coach. Almost since his arrival on campus Harsin has had some Auburn fans against his hiring. In recent weeks, that opposition has gained momentum, with the prevailing line of thinking suggesting he will not be leading the Auburn program next season.
Auburn is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in SEC play. The Tiger travel to Ole Miss this Saturday. In his first season with the Tigers, Harsin lead Auburn to a 6-7 record, but the Tigers lost their final five games of the year, including a 17-13 loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bow.
Prior to joining the Tigers in 2020, Harsin spent the previous seven seasons (2014-20) as head coach at Boise State where he compiled a 69-19 record while winning three Mountain West Conference titles.
A former Boise State quarterback, assistant coach and offensive coordinator, Harsin is 85-34 overall as a head coach – including one season at Arkansas State – and has directed his programs to bowl games each season. His resume at Boise saw him lead the Broncos to five 10-win seasons, seven consecutive bowl appearances and six MWC West Division Championships. He led the program to a 5-2 mark and a trip to the MWC championship game in 2020.
For his efforts in 2014, Harsin was named a finalist for the Paul “Bear Bryant” National Coach of the Year Award, the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year Award and the Dodd Trophy, given annually by the Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year Foundation. He was also named the nation’s top first-year head coach by the Football Writers Association of America.
Harsin began coaching career at Boise State as a graduate assistant in 2001, before taking over the tight ends as a full-time assistant coach from 2002-05. When Chris Petersen was hired as head coach in 2006, Harsin assumed the role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks’ coach. With Harsin on staff, Boise State won 11 conference championships in 17 seasons.
Following the 2010 season, Harsin went to Texas, where he served as co-offensive coordinator from 2011-12. While with the Longhorns, Harsin helped guide the ascension of an offense that ranked 88th in scoring prior to his arrival, to No. 24 nationally in 2012 (36.1).
Harsin then earned his first head coaching opportunity at Arkansas State in 2013, which claimed a share of the Sun Belt Conference championship and a berth in the LendingTree Bowl (then GoDaddy.com Bowl) that season.
The 1st & 10 Club is associated with the LendingTree Bowl.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
