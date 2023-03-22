One of the most storied athletic events in America will take place again this weekend when the Azalea Trail Run (ATR) celebrates its 45th annual run through the scenic streets of downtown and Midtown Mobile.
Since that first 10-kilometer race took place in 1978, the ATR gained instant credibility when famed long-distance runners Bill Rodgers and Marty Liquori captured the initial two men’s titles. World records for the 10K distance would be established in 1994 by Martin Mondragon (Masters division) and in 1999 by John Campbell (Grandmasters division).
The event, though, has faced some obstacles since its heyday, when it was common for 10,000 runners to participate. The 2020 race was canceled while the 2021 run was postponed until the fall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following a few tweaks to the course and starting area, a full ATR took place last year.
“We are continuing to build back,” said Peggy Olive of the Port City Pacers, who has served as race director for about half of her 30 years with the running group. “We are still not certain where COVID will take us.
“We are keeping all events outside. We are again using Mardi Gras Park [for staging], which is a good thing because of the open space. We are also able to have more vendors back than last year.”
The courses for the 10K and 5K races will follow Royal Street to Mardi Gras Park. Olive said it should make for a dramatic finish for spectators and competitors.
“We also want people to know the 10K race will be going down Houston Street from Old Government to Dauphin,” she said. “This is not as much for the runners but for the residents. It is a very nice street to run on because of the great pavement.
“The 5K will be from Government Street to Dauphin on Hallett Street. This is different from when we used the Civic Center as our main venue.”
GETTING READY
Although Allison Gaillard is not a native of Mobile, she is playing a major role in supporting the event.
“I was in a prayer group that also ran called ‘Gals 4 His Glory’ in Jackson, Alabama,” Gaillard said. “We had done a 5K in Clarke County when we decided to train for the ATR. We car-pooled and ran together about 10 years ago.”
Gaillard then moved to Mobile County six years ago. She has run in the ATR every year since. She even managed to compete when COVID-19 stopped the race.
“In 2020, we had been training for the race,” she said. “When it was canceled, we made a makeshift course and ran in Saraland. It was only about five of us, but we would not have raced any other way. We wanted to celebrate and keep it going.”
Gaillard has been hosting a unique training program in Mobile and Saraland for this year’s ATR called “Run Your Story.” She also has a corresponding podcast found at runyourstory.buzzsprout.com.
“The training is for new people and veterans,” Gaillard said. “We have two strength coaches and a yoga instructor. On Tuesday nights, we run and do yoga. On Saturday mornings, we run and do strength training. We have about 20 participants.”
Gaillard is very proud of a recent podcast with Port City Pacers President Megan Moiren Sandy and Vice President Suzanne Crist to discuss the history and benefits of the organization.
“I want to bring the race back to when it used to be thousands of runners,” Gaillard said. “COVID didn’t help. Whatever we can do to help bring it back. The Port City Pacers do a great job. It’s not an easy task.”
ECONOMIC IMPACT
The Mobile Sports Authority is in charge of recruiting events for Mobile County. While the ATR existed prior to its existence, it remains a crown jewel in the sports tourism calendar.
“As one of the longest-running sports events held annually in Mobile, the Azalea Trail Run is and has been one of Mobile’s signature sporting events,” Danny Corte, executive director of the Mobile Sports Authority, said. “As we approach the 45th race, the event’s strong reputation and rich history has brought a significant amount of positive national and even international attention to Mobile.
“That history has attracted tens of thousands of visitors to our area over the years, thereby also creating a substantial economic impact for us. So I commend the Port City Pacers for their dedication and hard work in keeping the ATR one of Mobile’s premier sporting events.”
The Mobile Sports Authority produces an economic impact report for events it helps to bring to the area. Since the ATR predates the organization, it is not claimed in the total impact results.
“But once I receive the post-event results from the Pacers, I do come up with an estimated economic impact number for the event,” Corte said. “We are proud to be an annual supporter of the event, and will hopefully continue to be.”
According to Corte, there were 1,711 registered participants in 2022, with 421 being from Mobile or Baldwin counties. There were 18 states represented.
For the particular races, there were 753 for the 10K course, 774 for the 5K event and 184 for the Fun Run. The ages ranged from 2 to 88.
“Those numbers translate to an estimated economic impact of $700,544 for the 2022 ATR,” Corte said. This would have been sixth place if the ATR had been included in the annual report.
THE SCHEDULE
Early packet pick-up and late registration will take place Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at the History Museum of Mobile. On Saturday from 6-9 a.m., packet pick-up will be at the ATR Health and Fitness Expo at Fort Condé.
The 10K race will begin at 8 a.m. The 5K race will follow at 8:20 a.m. The 2K Fun Run gets going at 9:30 a.m. The award ceremony will start at approximately 10:30 a.m.
“We are investing in our people,” Olive said. “The ATR is very affordable for families. We want families to get out and run or walk together, either the Fun Run or 5K. It does my heart good to see people run with their mom and grandma.
“We have one runner, Mike Steely, who has been in every ATR. It’s a different sport because you can have so many different generations compete together.”
For additional information, visit portcitypacers.com/pcp_atr.
