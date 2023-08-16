Amari Yelding’s father attends every game, every practice, even most of the meetings in which his son participates with the B.C. Rain football team. Then again, Lawrence Yelding is the Red Raiders’ head coach.
So the father and son, coach and player, devote a lot of time aiming to improve the B.C. Rain program. And there’s a true line established that separates the two relationships.
“It’s great,” Lawrence said of coaching his son. “It can be a little demanding, but you just have to make sure that you’re treating everybody equitably. I don’t want it to come across that he’s getting preferential treatment. I think sometimes I may be harder on him than probably I need to be, but as far as coaching him as a football player, I think he’s one of the smartest kids I’ve ever been around as far as X’s and O’s in the 25 years I’ve been in it.
“I guess being around me and being around his older brother, he’s picked up some stuff. He’s really like a coach on the football field. He’ll ask me things and I’ll say, ‘Where’d you get that from?’ He really studies the game and it’s something he loves to do. I hope this year it shows in his play. I don’t doubt that it will. He just needs to stay healthy and have a great year.”
Last season, Amari, a 6-foot-0, 190-pound senior, rushed for 344 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 1,781 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“As a coach, I see him as a competitor, as a leader, as a kid who loves football and always works and always wants to work,” Lawrence said. “When I look at him as a father, I’m always comparing him to other people, people’s game. Maybe he should try to do this or try to do that. There’s a lot of compare and contrast. Maybe you need to work on this or work on that. As a father who is his coach, I’m just going to step back and let him do what he does. I’m real critical of him as a dad but as his coach, I’m trying not to be real critical of him.”
The younger Yelding understands the dynamic in which he and his father exist. Having spent his entire varsity football career playing for his dad, he knows what to expect.
“I don’t think there are any real minuses, especially with our love for the game of football,” Amari said. “It’s always constant feedback. I know as a coach and as a dad he always wants the best for me, so being able to talk the game 24-7 — car rides coming home, being able to travel with him — it’s a great experience and I’m glad I’ve been able to play for him the last four years.
“I would say there’s no pressure on me. Obviously, you always want to make not just your coach happy but your parents happy, but at the end of the day you’re not only playing for him, you’re playing for your school, community, the other guys that you put the uniform on with, for yourself and for the Lord as well.”
B.C. Rain produced a 4-6 overall record and a 4-4 Class 5A, Region 1 record, which was equal to Williamson and Vigor for fourth place, but Williamson won the tiebreaker and earned the last spot from the region in the playoffs. The goal is to get to the playoffs this season.
“This year, we’re looking to win and I’m looking for anything I can do week to week to put the team in the best position to win,” Amari said. “… There’s been a lot of growth over the last four years and a lot of incremental growth from year to year.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.