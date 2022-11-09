The Spring Hill College volleyball team earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championship tournament to be played on the Badgers’ home floor at the Arthur Outlaw Recreation Center on campus. Spring Hill claimed the top seed in the event after winning the league’s West Division and winning the SIAC regular-season crown for the sixth consecutive year.
Also for the sixth straight season, the Badgers did not lose a match in league play, going 19-0. Spring Hill enters the tournament with an overall record of 26-7 and riding a 22-game win streak
The Badgers will face Benedict, the No. 4 seed in the West Division, in the opening round of the SIAC Championship, which begins Thursday. The Badgers’ match against Benedict will begin at 7 p.m.
In other first-round games slated Thursday, Savannah State takes on Lane College at 10 a.m., with Edward Waters facing Miles at 1 p.m. Albany State meets Kentucky State in a 4 p.m. match.
The Savannah State-Lane winner will meet the Edward Waters-Miles winner in a semifinal match on Friday at 4 p.m., while the Spring Hill-Benedict winner will take on the Albany State-Kentucky State winner in a 7 p.m. match on Friday. The Friday winners will meet for the SIAC tournament championship at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
South Alabama tops Coastal
The South Alabama volleyball team defeated Coastal Carolina in five sets last Saturday at Jag Gym in a Sun Belt Conference matchup. The Jaguars won the opening set 25-21 to take a 1-0 lead before Coastal Carolina tied the match 1-1 with a 25-21 lead in the second set. The Chanticleers took a 2-1 lead with a 25-17 win in set three, but USA answered with a 25-18 win in set four. South Alabama (16-10, 10-4) then clinched the match with a 15-5 win in the fifth set to claim its third consecutive win over CCU dating back to last season.
South Alabama recorded a .307 team hitting percentage, and posted 16 total blocks. Hannah Maddux finished with a game-high 24 kills, a .327 hitting percentage, two service aces, four digs and two blocks. Maddie Soboleski recorded her seventh double-double of the season with 13 kills and 10 digs, and also posted .290 hitting percentage, one service ace and two blocks. Niki Capizzi added 10 kills, .364 hitting percentage and six blocks.
Kailey Keeble recorded her 18th double-double of the season, finishing with 51 assists and 15 digs in addition to one kill, one service ace and three blocks. Morgan Stalcup tallied eight kills, two digs and a game-high nine blocks.
South Alabama will return to action Friday, Nov. 11, when it travels to Harrisonburg, Va., to take on new Sun Belt member James Madison in a 5 p.m. CST match. The teams will play again at noon on Saturday to close out the regular season. James Madison, 19-4 overall and 12-0 in Sun Belt play, is the top-ranked team in the Sun Belt’s East Division. South Alabama is the No. 2-ranked team in the West Division race, positioned behind Texas State.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
