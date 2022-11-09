Spring Hill College Volleyball Team

Spring Hill College Volleyball Team

 Courtesy Spring Hill College Athletics

The Spring Hill College volleyball team earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championship tournament to be played on the Badgers’ home floor at the Arthur Outlaw Recreation Center on campus. Spring Hill claimed the top seed in the event after winning the league’s West Division and winning the SIAC regular-season crown for the sixth consecutive year.

Also for the sixth straight season, the Badgers did not lose a match in league play, going 19-0. Spring Hill enters the tournament with an overall record of 26-7 and riding a 22-game win streak

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

