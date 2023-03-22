Spring Hill College rolled its Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAC) record to 8-0 last weekend with a three-game sweep at home against Tuskegee. The Badgers defeated the Tigers 3-2, 6-1 and 8-1, improving their overall record to 11-12 on the year. The sweep pushed their win streak to eight victories, vastly improving their overall record which stood at 3-12 before the string of wins.
In the first win over Tuskegee, Alexis Yuratich was 2 for 2 with one run batted in (RBI) and a double, with Paityn Desormeaux adding a double and one RBI. Desormeaux picked up the win in relief, pitching just two-thirds of an inning. In the second game, Airyonna Weaver was 2 for 3 with four RBI and two home runs. Leighanna Turk was 2 for 3 and Kyleigh Smith had a double. Alexandra Ballester got the win, allowing one hit and striking out one in three innings of work. The third game found Weaver going 2 for 3 while Macy Holt was 3 for 3 with three RBI and Bailey Cox added a double. Emma Curry, pitching 5.1 innings, got the win. She allowed six hits and struck out three.
The Badgers celebrate their 25th anniversary of softball this weekend with a Saturday doubleheader against Miles, with games scheduled at 1 and 3 p.m., with a 1 p.m. game slated Sunday. The 1998 team, the school’s first, will be recognized on Saturday with Coby Mackin, the first Badgers’ softball head coach, set to attend, along with then-Athletics Director Frank Sims, who retired as the school’s head baseball coach following last season.
JAGS SWEEP SUN BELT SERIES
South Alabama opened Sun Belt Conference play last weekend at Jaguar Field with a three-game sweep of Georgia State. The Jags defeated the Panthers 8-0 and 4-3 in a Saturday doubleheader, then returned on Sunday to take a 9-5 win, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the third inning to erase a 5-2 deficit. The win places the Jags’ overall record at 19-9.
In Game 1 of the series, Mackenzie Brasher was 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Sasha Willems was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBI. Meredith Keel was 2 for 3. Olivia Lackie picked up the win in the circle, allowing two hits and striking out seven. Game 2 found Victoria Ortiz going 2 for 2 with two RBI, while Keel added a double. Jenna Hardy allowed four hits and struck out five for the win. The third game featured Ortiz going 2 for 3 with two RBI and a triple while Gabby Stagner was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and four RBI. Emma Kropp had a home run and three RBI. Hardy got the win, allowing three hits and striking out six in five innings.
South Alabama hits the road this week. The Jags were scheduled to play a Tuesday game at Nicholls State, then return to Sun Belt Conference play with a three-game set at Texas State with one game each Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
UMOBILE DROPS TWO GAMES
The University of Mobile Rams, ranked No. 1 in the latest National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national Top 25 poll, dropped a pair of Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) games to No. 22-ranked Middle Georgia State on the Rams’ home field. Middle Georgia won 6-0 and 1-0. The previous Tuesday, the Rams swept a twin bill at home against Brewton-Parker, winning 2-0 and 4-0 in SSAC play. UMobile is now 19-6 overall and 6-2 in SSAC games.
Against Brewton-Parker, Kristen Black was 3 for 5 and Ashlyn Stewart was 2 for 3 with two RBI in the first game, with Emily Butts getting the win. The second game saw Madilyn Sheffield go 2 for 3 and Lillie Lenham adding a double. Brinley Goff struck out 10 in the win. The opening loss to Middle Georgia featured Katie Head going 2 for 2, but the Rams got just four total hits. In the second loss, the Rams collected just three total hits, one each by Black, Sheffield and Caitlin McRee.
Mobile plays at home Wednesday against Crowleys Ridge at 3 and 5 p.m., then welcomes SSAC foes Blue Mountain and Stillman College to town for doubleheaders. The Rams play Blue Mountain on Friday (2 and 4 p.m.) and Stillman on Saturday (noon and 2 p.m.).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
