Spring Hill College rolled its Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAC) record to 8-0 last weekend with a three-game sweep at home against Tuskegee. The Badgers defeated the Tigers 3-2, 6-1 and 8-1, improving their overall record to 11-12 on the year. The sweep pushed their win streak to eight victories, vastly improving their overall record which stood at 3-12 before the string of wins.

In the first win over Tuskegee, Alexis Yuratich was 2 for 2 with one run batted in (RBI) and a double, with Paityn Desormeaux adding a double and one RBI. Desormeaux picked up the win in relief, pitching just two-thirds of an inning. In the second game, Airyonna Weaver was 2 for 3 with four RBI and two home runs. Leighanna Turk was 2 for 3 and Kyleigh Smith had a double. Alexandra Ballester got the win, allowing one hit and striking out one in three innings of work. The third game found Weaver going 2 for 3 while Macy Holt was 3 for 3 with three RBI and Bailey Cox added a double. Emma Curry, pitching 5.1 innings, got the win. She allowed six hits and struck out three.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

