Spring Hill College’s baseball season came to an end Saturday with a second loss to host team Tampa in the Tampa Regional of the NCAA Division II baseball tournament. Although the Badgers didn’t advance to the next phase of the tournament they did come away with a milestone — the school’s first win in a NCAA Division II national tournament.
After losing in the first round to Tampa 17-2, the Badgers faced Valdosta State in an elimination game. Sparked by a three-run fifth inning, Spring Hill came away with a 5-4 victory in the game. That set up another meeting against Tampa, which lost to Rollins College in a winners’ bracket showdown. Tampa won the second meeting in a 14-5 decision.
