SPRING HILL ON THREE-GAME WIN STREAK

 Photo courtesy of Spring Hill College Athletics

Although having a tough outing against crosstown rival Mobile in a non-conference game last Tuesday, the Spring Hill College baseball team won the three games that mattered most last week — a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) sweep at home against Morehouse. 

The Badgers lost 18-4 at Mobile, but bounced back with wins of 16-8, 13-1 and 10-2 over Morehouse at Sims-Galle Field. That placed their overall record at 24-6, while they boosted their SIAC mark to 22-4.

