Although having a tough outing against crosstown rival Mobile in a non-conference game last Tuesday, the Spring Hill College baseball team won the three games that mattered most last week — a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) sweep at home against Morehouse.
The Badgers lost 18-4 at Mobile, but bounced back with wins of 16-8, 13-1 and 10-2 over Morehouse at Sims-Galle Field. That placed their overall record at 24-6, while they boosted their SIAC mark to 22-4.
In the loss to Mobile, Norris McClure was 3 for 4 while six others had one hit each. In the 16-8 win over Morehouse, Jackson Bell had two triples and three runs batted in (RBI), with Nick Hunter going 3 for 5 with a double and three RBI. Ethan Valdez was 4 for 5 and Bryce Anderson scored four runs. Chad Coffman picked up the win. In the 13-1 win, Bell was 4 for 4 with a double and triple and Gage Ragona was 2 for 3 with a double and four RBI. Jackson Short got the win on the mound, throwing five innings and allowing two hits and one run while striking out four. In the 10-2 game, Bell was 2 for 4 with a home run, McClure was 2 for 4 with a double and Valdez was 2 for 4. Evan Langston got the win with nine strikeouts over seven innings, allowing three hits and two runs.
Spring Hill plays at home against West Florida in a non-conference game on Wednesday at 5 p.m. before hitting the road for three SIAC games at Benedict University — a Saturday doubleheader and a single game on Sunday. They will play at Auburn-Montgomery on Tuesday.
JAGS BEST ULM
South Alabama dropped the opening game of its Sun Belt Conference series last weekend at Louisiana-Monroe but bounced back to win the next two games and claim the three-game series. The victories improved the Jaguars’ overall record to 17-18 on the year while its Sun Belt record now stands at 7-8. The Jags lost Game 1 by a score of 7-6 but scored wins of 9-6 and 12-2 to close things out.
In the loss, Will Turner, Joseph Sullivan and Tyler Borges all hit home runs for the Jags, but it wasn’t enough. Erick Orbeta was 3 for 5 with a double and J.G. Bell also added a double to the effort. In the 9-6 win, Bell and Austin Thrasher had home runs with Orbeta adding a double. Thrasher was 3 for 4 with three RBI. Mitchell Heer got the win, throwing 5.2 innings, allowing seven hits and three runs and striking out three. The 12-2 win found Sullivan, Borges and Cole Ketzner all belting home runs. Ketzner also had a double and five RBI and Borges had four RBI. Trey Lewis and Turner had two hits each. Jeremy Lee went the distance, pitching seven innings, striking out nine and allowing five hits.
South Alabama plays a Sun Belt series at Stanky Field against Georgia State this weekend, with the teams tied for ninth place in the Sun Belt standings. The teams play at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. On Tuesday, April 25, the Jags will play New Orleans at home at 6:30 p.m.
CAREY SWEEPS MOBILE
Following its 18-4 non-conference win over crosstown rival Spring Hill, the No. 7-ranked University of Mobile Rams stumbled at No. 16 William Carey in Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) games. The Rams fell 9-2 and 9-8 then returned to finish the series Monday, losing 8-1. The three-game losing skid dropped Mobile’s record to 28-9 overall and 13-5 in SSAC games.
In the win over Spring Hill, Tucker Musgrove was 4 for 6 with a home run and two RBI while Trevor Andrews was 2 for 4 with a triple. Trevor Wells was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI and four walks and Sam Bowman was 2 for 5 with a double. The Rams used a different pitcher in each of the nine innings. In the 9-2 loss against William Carey, Sam Plash had a home run and five other players added one hit each. The 9-8 loss, in which Carey scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, found Andrews hitting two home runs and collecting three RBI while five others had one hit each. In the 8-1 loss, the Rams scattered six singles as Carey broke open a close game with six runs in the eighth inning.
This weekend the Rams play at Mike Jacobs Field, facing SSAC opponent Talladega in a single game Friday at 6 p.m., with a doubleheader (1 and 4 p.m.) set for Saturday. They have just one more SSAC series remaining in the regular season, a three-game set against Faulkner University in Montgomery April 27 and 28.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
