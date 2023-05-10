Karen Mayson Bahnsen

Karen Mayson Bahnsen (left), former LSU coach

 Photo courtesy of LSU Athletics

Karen Mayson Bahnsen and her mother, June Buckholtz Mayson, did everything together. They played golf together and entered amateur events together. They are both in the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame, June being inducted in 1999 and Karen in 2015.

This weekend, Bahnsen adds another jewel to her career crown as she will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF) as a member of the Class of 2023. The induction ceremony will take place Saturday night at the Birmingham Sheraton downtown. She will join Karlos Dansby, Roman Harper, Larry Kenon, Theo Ratliff, Jackie Sherrill, Gerald Wallace and Roddy White in the ASHOF’s 55th class.

