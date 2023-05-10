Karen Mayson Bahnsen and her mother, June Buckholtz Mayson, did everything together. They played golf together and entered amateur events together. They are both in the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame, June being inducted in 1999 and Karen in 2015.
This weekend, Bahnsen adds another jewel to her career crown as she will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF) as a member of the Class of 2023. The induction ceremony will take place Saturday night at the Birmingham Sheraton downtown. She will join Karlos Dansby, Roman Harper, Larry Kenon, Theo Ratliff, Jackie Sherrill, Gerald Wallace and Roddy White in the ASHOF’s 55th class.
And she’ll be thinking about her mom, who passed away in 2017.
“My mom was my teacher and we grew up playing together and competing at Skyline Country Club [now Heron Lakes Country Club],” Bahnsen said. “We always had some fun little matches against the boys and that made it fun and competitive. I traveled around playing a lot of amateur events with my mom.
“How many people get to travel around playing in amateur tournaments with their mom? We were very close. That was great. We played in the big tournaments, the majors. And she was a heck of a player. She had been a pro for a while and then got her amateur status back. That was a big part of my life and she was always supportive. I actually helped her get the job at South Alabama.”
That’s another thing the women shared — serving as college golf coaches. Mayson coached South Alabama’s team during its early years and Bahnsen was the long-time women’s coach at LSU, fresh off her playing career at LSU where she was the first woman to sign a golf scholarship at the school. At McGill-Toolen, Bahnsen played a key role in the Yellow Jackets winning three state championships.
“That was amazing,” she said of being LSU’s first women’s golf team signee. “When I went on my visit, there were no girls there or coaches, so the men’s coaches and men’s team entertained me. There were no teammates yet. They showed me around. LSU was doing something different and I wanted to be a part of it.
“I was very fortunate. Buddy Alexander was the men’s coach and the women’s coach for a while and then he added another guy who was helping coach the women. He came to me when I was still in school and asked, ‘When you finish up would you like to be the coach?’ I was like, ‘Well, sure.’ I never dreamed of it and I was about to get married at that time and my husband, Bo, worked for Dale Brown on the basketball staff and he eventually became the senior associate athletics director at LSU. So we both were at LSU.”
During her time as a coach at LSU, Bahnsen led her teams to 28 team titles and 28 individual titles. The team won the SEC championship in 1992 and placed third in the NCAA tournament in 2011. She was elected to the National Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2009.
Now she’s adding another Hall of Fame crown to her collection.
“When they called me and told me I was being inducted I looked at the list of the people who are already in the Hall of Fame and then the ones who are being inducted this year and I was kind of blown away,” Bahnsen said. “It’s awesome to be included with those greats because you don’t think of yourself in those terms. I was very honored, to say the least, and it made me proud for my family and my mom. It means a lot to me and my family.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.