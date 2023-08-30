Todd Bailey, head pro at Lake Forest Yacht and Country Club, and Colin McKern, head pro at Azalea City Golf Course, turned in the top two scores at the recent Alabama-Northwest Florida Senior Championship at Tiger Point Golf Club in Gulf Breeze, Fla., which also served as a qualifier for the PGA Senior Professional Championship to be held in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Oct. 26-29, at the PGA Golf Club.
Bailey and McKern are both former University of South Alabama golfers, now club professionals. Bailey turned in a score of 6-under par for the 36-hole event, including a 4-under round over the final 18 holes. McKern had a two-round score of 5-under and had a 2-under round over the final 18 holes.
The performance placed McKern in the national tournament. Bailey had previously qualified for the national tournament. Also previously qualifying for the event from the local area is Matt Genovese of Steelwood Golf Club in Loxley.
The national tournament will feature a field of 264 golfers, with the field cut after two days of play for the final rounds.
JAGS ANNOUNCE START TIMES
South Alabama announced last week the start times for its home games at Hancock Whitney Stadium that previously had not been set. That gives the Jaguars kickoff times for all six home games, with start times for three of their six road games also already slated.
Five of South Alabama’s home games will begin at 4 p.m., the only exception being the Tuesday, Oct. 17, game against Southern Miss, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and be televised nationally by ESPN2. The five remaining games include Sept. 9 against Southeastern Louisiana, Sept. 23 against Central Michigan, Oct. 28 against Louisiana, Nov. 11 against Arkansas State and Nov. 18 against Marshall. Southern Miss, Louisiana, Arkansas State and Marshall are Sun Belt Conference games.
As for road games already set, the Jags will play Tulane at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 in New Orleans and have a 6 p.m. kickoff set at Oklahoma State on Sept. 16. The Jags’ annual “Battle for the Belt” rivalry game against Troy on Thursday, Nov. 2, will start at 6:30 p.m. at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN.
Only three of South Alabama’s regular season games are currently without a start time, each a Sun Belt Conference game — Sept. 30 at James Madison, Oct. 7 at Louisiana-Monroe and Nov. 25 at Texas State.
JAGS SCHEDULE MIDDLE TENN.
South Alabama has scheduled two future football games against former Sun Belt Conference member Middle Tennessee in a home-and-home deal that will feature the matchup in the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The team will play the Blue Raiders at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Sept. 18, 2027, and the following year, the teams will meet in Murfreesboro on Sept. 28.
The Jags’ only other scheduled non-conference game in 2027 is at Louisiana Tech on Sept. 15. In 2028, South Alabama is slated to play at Ole Miss on Sept. 2 and at home against Bowling Green on Sept. 16. As schedules set up currently, the Jags will play four non-conference games and eight Sun Belt Conference games a year.
This season, the Jags’ four non-conference games are against Tulane and Oklahoma State on the road and against Southeastern Louisiana and Central Michigan at home. In 2024, the Jags open at home against North Texas, travel to Ohio University, return home to play Northwestern State (Louisiana) and then travel to LSU on Sept. 28.
Other future non-conference opponents include Florida A&M and Tulane at home, with road games at Auburn (Sept. 13) and North Texas in 2025. The 2026 schedule features games against Southeastern Louisiana and Ohio University at home and Tulane and Kentucky (Sept. 26) on the road.
Beyond the 2028 season, South Alabama has scheduled only a few games, looking ahead as far as the 2031 season. In 2029, the Jaguars will play Ole Miss at Hancock Whitney Stadium, only the second SEC team to play the Jags on their home field, the other being Mississippi State in 2014 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. In 2030, a visit to Army and a home game against UAB are scheduled, while in 2031, the reverse is true, with the Jags traveling to UAB and hosting Army.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.