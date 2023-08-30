AZALEA CITY PRO COLIN MCKERN

AZALEA CITY PRO COLIN MCKERN (Photo by TOMMY HICKS)

Todd Bailey, head pro at Lake Forest Yacht and Country Club, and Colin McKern, head pro at Azalea City Golf Course, turned in the top two scores at the recent Alabama-Northwest Florida Senior Championship at Tiger Point Golf Club in Gulf Breeze, Fla., which also served as a qualifier for the PGA Senior Professional Championship to be held in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Oct. 26-29, at the PGA Golf Club.

Bailey and McKern are both former University of South Alabama golfers, now club professionals. Bailey turned in a score of 6-under par for the 36-hole event, including a 4-under round over the final 18 holes. McKern had a two-round score of 5-under and had a 2-under round over the final 18 holes.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

