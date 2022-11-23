Bailey Washington quiet leader for UMS-Wright

UMS-Wright girls’ basketball coach Terry Canova has learned not to expect senior point guard Bailey Washington to lead a chant of “Let’s go!” in a team huddle. That’s probably not going to happen; it’s not her style.
But he knows, while Washington isn’t going to lead the team’s rah-rah leader, she is going to be the player he and her teammates can count on where it matters most — on the court.
“She’s one of those quiet leaders; she leads by example,” Canova said following the Bulldogs’ 60-31 victory at Mobile Christian last Thursday, a win that improved UMS-Wright’s record to 6-0 on the season. “She’s not a very vocal kid, but she’s just a good, good kid, a good leader for our team. We’d like her to shoot a little more, but we’ve got so many good shooters around her, she does a good job of getting the ball where it needs to be, getting it in the right hands. Her court vision has really, really developed.”
Washington admits she isn’t the player her teammates look to for vocal encouragement, but she said she hopes they look to her in situations on the court when someone needs to step forward and lead the team.
“My fellow senior, Elizabeth Meador, handles all the talking and announcements and all that,” Washington said. “I’m more the laidback one. I’m more the on-the-floor type of leader. I let them know, hey, this is happening. Off the floor, [Meador’s] got it.”
All the qualities Washington brings to the table are evident on the floor. She doesn’t look to shoot first, looking instead to pass the ball to an open teammate. She plays good defense and she can also rebound. And while she isn’t at the top of the list for scoring or rebounding or other such stats, there is one category where she is the team leader.
Canova calls it a Value Points System (VPS), a formula he developed that takes all the stats that are recorded, mixed with some intangibles and other effort factors, and produces a grading system. Washington is atop the VPS.
He said he isn’t surprised. Canova, who recently picked up his 400th career coaching win, has watched Washington develop as a player from K4 to her senior seasons, noting the progress she made each year as well as the improvement each year in her athleticism and her joy and enthusiasm for the game.
“She’s been in our program since K4, so she’s been with us since Day 1,” Canova said. “To watch her come up through elementary P.E. to middle school basketball to where she is now, for me, that’s the fun part of being a coach, is to see a kid progress the way she has. It’s well documented between her and I that as a ninth-grader I used to give her a hard time about being lazy and not wanting to push herself. But you saw it tonight — she gets out there and she competes and I am extremely proud of her.”
The attraction to the game was natural, Washington said. She began as a fan and over the years she has become a student of the game and someone who finds comfort and enjoyment from being on the court and sharing time with her teammates.
“Honestly, I used to watch it all the time — WNBA, NBA, anything,” Washington said. “And I just fell in love with the game. It’s fun and it’s a way for me to get away from everything. It’s something that I’ve picked up on. … I like the physicality of it all. I like the big hype. I like everything about it. … It helped me get familiar with things [starting with the UMS program at a young age]. We’ve been playing like this since I can remember. It helped me grow. I’m glad to be where I am.”
Her first start came during her sophomore season, and it remains her favorite moment in the game — “It was a really big game for us and it was a good game. … It was at home and my whole family was there and I was so excited,” she recalled.
Now entrenched as the starting point guard, her goals are simple but high.
“I just want to lead my team, hopefully to the Final Four, to [the] state [championship],” she said. “Get that milestone, get that Blue Map [trophy as state champion]. Just be a leader for my team. That’s really it."
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.