Baker High School

Baker High School Hornets

Baker’s Steve Normand knew from the start Josh Flowers was a special athlete, a player who could make a difference.

Josh Flowers, Baker.jpg

Josh Flowers, Baker

“He’s a game-changer,” Normand has said on more than one occasion, and for good reason. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior quarterback has helped turn the Hornets’ program around during his stint as the starter and his talents have not gone unnoticed. Flowers committed to sign with Mississippi State in December and he has been recruited seriously by several other programs including Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Indiana, North Carolina State and many others.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.