Baker’s Steve Normand knew from the start Josh Flowers was a special athlete, a player who could make a difference.
“He’s a game-changer,” Normand has said on more than one occasion, and for good reason. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior quarterback has helped turn the Hornets’ program around during his stint as the starter and his talents have not gone unnoticed. Flowers committed to sign with Mississippi State in December and he has been recruited seriously by several other programs including Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Indiana, North Carolina State and many others.
But it’s what Flowers means to the Hornets, not just what he can mean to a college program in the future, that makes the dual-threat quarterback special, Normand said.
“He’s been doing it since he was a sophomore,” Normand said. “The thing about it is he’s a senior now and he’s elevated so much in his game and his abilities. It’s always great to watch somebody like that grow into an athlete and a leader. And that’s the biggest thing. I know I talk about that a lot, but to me it’s so great watching him grow from a sophomore, almost trembling on the sidelines, playing in his first game, to being now where he walks out there and he’s in complete control of everybody in the huddle and the game. It’s been a great progression for him and for me too as a coach.
“The first time I saw him you could see he was a great athlete. It’s obvious. But what was always impressive to me was he was so even-keeled, even as a sophomore. He had to go in and replace a senior. That was huge. Those kids had been following that other guy for so long, and when I had to make that decision to put that kid in there, I put him in a pretty tough position. But he has always been very even-keeled on a Friday night. It doesn’t matter if we’re down by three touchdowns or up by three touchdowns, he’s always the same and he’s always had a very impressive demeanor when he’s out there on the field.”
Last season, Flowers was the trigger for the Baker offense. As a passer he completed 109 of 169 passes for 1,453 yards and 10 touchdowns, throwing only five interceptions. As a runner, he carried the ball 158 times for 1,367 yards and 15 touchdowns. That’s 2,820 total yards and 25 touchdowns.
“I always try to stay calm through everything,” Flowers said. “Back [as a sophomore] I was younger and new to varsity football and I had to pick things up a lot and pick them up fast and quick to get my team going. I was the starting quarterback my third game as a sophomore, so I had to pick things up fast. So I had to try to remain cool, calm and collected for my team to try and get us through the season. I know more things now. The knowledge is there, the experience is there. I just have to go out and put in the work.”
Normand said he expects Flowers to be an even better player this season as he parlays the success and experience of the past two seasons.
“There’s no doubt that when he’s on that field and he’s in that huddle the whole team is better,” he said. “And I’m talking about everybody on that team. The thing that’s always been so great is the way he makes everybody better. His receivers are better, the offensive line is better, because of what he is capable of doing.”
Flowers said his aim is for the team to be better.
“I just want to try to get the work ethic better than last year, beat the teams that beat us last year,” he said.
