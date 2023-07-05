For the past couple of years, the focus of Connor Gatwood’s baseball career could be summed up in one word — velocity.
The Baker senior-to-be is a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher who has worked to gain added miles per hour to his fastball, and the work is being noticed. He first reached the 90-miles-an-hour plateau a couple of seasons ago, then this past season with the Hornets he pushed the mark to the mid-90s. During the summer, he has added even more “velo,” as those around baseball refer to it, with pitches now hitting 97 on the radar gun.
Opposing batters have taken notice, as have college scouts and Major League Baseball scouts. The improvement earned Gatwood, who also plays shortstop, an invitation to take part in Friday’s Major League Baseball High School All-America game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The game, which showcases high school prospects for the 2024 Major League Draft, is part of All-Star Week activities.
Gatwood will play for the National team. He is one of only two players from Alabama to earn a spot in the game, joining Valley High School’s Jackson Sanders, also a right-handed pitcher, on the National team roster.
“I think it’s just going to be a huge honor and it will be something special to experience for me,” Gatwood, who earned first-team honors as a utility player on Lagniappe’s All-Area team and also earned All-State honors, said. “I’m going to enjoy seeing some of the top guys in the country and compete against them. It will be a humbling experience, that’s for sure. Obviously, it’s just going to be cool. I’ll be playing in an MLB park. It doesn’t get any nicer than that. And the guys who will be around and coaching us will be the top of the line. It’s going to be cool.”
This past season, Gatwood teamed with Zack Munger to give Baker a strong one-two punch as starting pitchers. Gatwood, who had committed to South Alabama but last week announced he was decommitting and opening up his recruitment again, posted a 6-2 record with a 2.75 earned run average. In 48.1 innings he struck out 79 batters and opponents batted just .168 against him. At the plate he was equally effective, batting .447 with a .496 on-base percentage. Gatwood also collected 15 doubles, one triple, one home run and drove in 39 runs while scoring 19 runs.
This summer he went to Hoover High School and pitched for his travel ball team out of Birmingham. It was there he first hit 97 on the radar gun, and where the interest by college and MLB scouts spiked.
“Honestly, it’s all kind of new to me,” he said. “I’m really excited and I’m blessed to be able to have the opportunity to be on a Major League field and to play on TV and be a part of all that. It’s a blessing and it feels amazing. It’s awesome to be able to represent the state and being one of just two guys (from Alabama) to get the chance to go. It’s an honor. I’ve worked hard to get where I’m at and I’m honored to be able to represent the state in such a big event like this.”
The game will feature two 18-player rosters in a seven-inning game. The All-America game will be televised on the MLB Network.
“Over the past few weeks I’ve been working out with a trainer and working on velocity,” Gatwood said. “I think I was around 94. I gave my arm a break, some time to heal. … I gained about 10 pounds and then went to Hoover and reached 97 and that just felt really good. For me, the velocity increase has been going up the past year and a half. My sophomore year I topped 90 and then my junior year I topped 94 and now this summer I have hit 97. I’m looking forward to maybe hitting 100.”
Baseball has always been Gatwood’s sport. Baker High School head coach Tyler Minto said Gatwood is devoted to the game.
“The one thing about Connor — and I’ve probably been around Connor since he was probably in the sixth grade — he’s always been the kid who is just engulfed in baseball,” Minto said. “You saw at a young age that he loved the purity of the game. He’s always been dedicated to it, but he’s also been kind of the mature kid too. I think he looks at things a little different than a lot of kids.”
Gatwood said he fell in love with the game at an early age and he has kept the game close to his heart ever since.
“When I was 3 years old, I used to play pitch with my dad,” he said. “I really didn’t play any sports until I was around five when I started baseball. My dad had a co-worker come up to him and he talked about getting his son into baseball. My dad always played football, but my grandfather always loved baseball; he played men’s softball and he was real big into that.
“When I was 5 years old, the first time I played was at Matthews Park and I played T-ball and I’ve never stopped. I’ve always enjoyed playing it and every year my dad has always signed me up to play. It has always been a part of my life and I’ve never played anything else. It’s always been baseball, baseball, baseball. It’s always been my game. I love to compete and I love being on the field and playing with nine guys and having a good time.”
Minto said Gatwood’s love for the game is evident to anyone who spends a little time with him, but he is also convinced the work Gatwood puts into the game, toward improving his skills, is equally noticeable.
“To be fair, not everybody is 6-foot-5 and can reach the mid- to upper-90s, but he takes that into account and he holds himself accountable to those standards,” Minto said. “It’s one thing that as a coach you like to see. … We always talk about finding a constant growth to continue to get better to prepare for the next level, whatever the next level may be.”
Having Gatwood’s talent, both on the mound and at the plate, was a plus for the Hornets’ team this past season, Minto said. And he sees a bright future for his standout as he continues to strive to get better as a player.
“We’re more than proud of the kid,” he said. “He had a great year for us last year. The one crazy thing about Connor it’s not just his size but every time he gets in front of a radar gun he seems to gain velocity. It kind of pays tribute to what he does and how he goes about things. It’s a constant growth. … I think he’s very capable of going up there (All-America game) and putting together great numbers and continuing with his growth.”
And while shortstop is fun to play, Gatwood said there is no question concerning his favorite position on the field. He loves to pitch.
“I enjoy playing shortstop, but when I’m on the mound and I have control of the game, that’s my favorite,” he said. “Whenever you’re pitching and you’re throwing it and nobody can touch it, there’s no better feeling than being able to strike out the side and get back to the dugout and knowing that your team didn’t even have to touch the ball.”
