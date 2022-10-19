Baker basketball standout Labaron Philon, a national recruit, has narrowed his college choice to eight schools, according to a post on his Twitter page on Monday. Philon, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior guard who was named the Class 7A Player of the Year last season as a sophomore and is expected to be a Mr. Basketball candidate this season, has received a lot of attention from college scouts across the country this fall and last season. That interest is expected to continue. While narrowing his list to eight teams, Philon also noted on his Twitter post that his “recruitment is still open.”

The eight teams listed in the post include Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan, Cincinnati, Arkansas, Kansas and Tennessee.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

