Baker basketball standout Labaron Philon, a national recruit, has narrowed his college choice to eight schools, according to a post on his Twitter page on Monday. Philon, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior guard who was named the Class 7A Player of the Year last season as a sophomore and is expected to be a Mr. Basketball candidate this season, has received a lot of attention from college scouts across the country this fall and last season. That interest is expected to continue. While narrowing his list to eight teams, Philon also noted on his Twitter post that his “recruitment is still open.”
The eight teams listed in the post include Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan, Cincinnati, Arkansas, Kansas and Tennessee.
Last season, Philon averaged 24.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game. He made 77 3-point attempts and collected 77 steals.
Prep basketball practice begins
Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) schools could officially begin boys’ and girls’ basketball practice sessions Monday, and most teams in the Lagniappe coverage area did just that, with Orange Beach kicking things off with a Midnight Madness practice at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.
Along with Labaron Philon, there are several other college prospects in the area, as well as teams expected to make runs in the playoffs this season.
In boys’ basketball, no teams in the Lagniappe coverage area reached the state title game last year. State champions were Enterprise, Cullman, Lee-Huntsville, Jacksonville, Plainview, Section and Covenant Christian (Tuscumbia). Teams from the area have fared well in recent seasons, though. Spanish Fort made the Class 6A title game in 2021 and Williamson won the Class 4A state crown in 2020. St. Luke’s (1A) and Baker (7A) made their respective title games in 2019, with St. Luke’s (2A) and McGill-Toolen making their title games in 2018 and Faith Academy (5A) making the title game in 2017. In 2016, McGill won the 7A state championship while Faith Academy (5A) and St. Luke’s (2A) made their title games.
In girls’ play last season, St. Luke’s lost to Pisgah in the Class 2A title game; no local teams won state crowns. Hoover, Hazel Green, Guntersville, Deshler, Prattville Christian and Marion County were the other state champs. St. Luke’s also made the state title game in 2020. In 2016, LeFlore won the state championship, the most recent state title by a girls’ team in the Lagniappe coverage area. Faith Academy won the 5A state crown in 2013. McGill-Toolen has made several Final Four appearances in recent seasons.
Teams can begin their seasons on Nov. 3 and may play as many as 30 regular season games. Area tournaments are slated Feb 4-11, with sub-regional tournaments set Feb 13-14 and regional tournaments (in Montgomery, Jacksonville, Birmingham and Hanceville) slated Feb. 15-23. The Final Four tournament is slated Feb. 27 through March 4 in Birmingham.
Jags picked third
The South Alabama men’s basketball team is picked to finish third in the Sun Belt Conference this season, according to the annual preseason coaches’ poll that was released Monday afternoon. The Jaguars received one first-place vote in the poll, one of four teams to receive a single first-place vote. Louisiana, the pick to win the conference crown, received 10 first-place votes.
Sandwiched between Louisiana and South Alabama is Texas State, which had a first-place vote and is picked to finish second. James Madison was picked fourth and had a first-place vote, with Georgia State placing fifth and receiving a first-place vote. Marshall is picked to finish sixth, followed in order by Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, Troy, Georgia Southern, Arkansas State, Southern Miss and Louisiana-Monroe.
In basketball, the Sun Belt does not use divisional play. Instead, all 14 teams are ranked from the top spot to the bottom.
Louisiana’s Jordan Brown is the preseason Player of the Year selection. South Alabama center Kevin Samuel is a first-team preseason All-Sun Belt pick, while guard Greg Parham II is a second-team selection.
Jags volleyball on a roll
South Alabama’s volleyball team defeated Sun Belt Conference foe Louisiana in four sets last Friday at Jag Gym, extending the team’s win streak to six games. The Jags, currently 13-7 overall and 7-1 in Sun Belt play, also extended their home win streak to 20 matches, which ranks as the second-longest home win streak in the country. Louisiana won the opening set in a 25-17 decision, but South Alabama bounced back strong, taking the next three sets in a row, 25-14, 25-17 and 25-14.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
