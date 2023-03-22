It was a special season for Baker’s Labaron Philon. And while the Hornets’ season didn’t end with a state championship, their star player is picking up a lot of postseason hardware.
Philon, a 6-foot-4 guard who toward the end of the season ended a hectic recruiting chase for his future services by committing to sign with Auburn this November, has claimed a pair of Alabama Player of the Year awards.
Early last week he was named the MaxPreps Alabama Player of the Year, and shortly after that, he was tabbed as the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year. He helped lead the Hornets to a 25-7 record this season while scoring more than 1,000 points. On Sunday, Philon was named a first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 7A All-State player.
He is the defending ASWA Class 7A Player of the Year, having won the title as a sophomore, and is considered a serious candidate to not only win that award again but as a candidate as the ASWA Mr. Basketball winner, which is awarded to the top player in the state.
Philon averaged 35 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game. He shot 52 percent from the floor, 34 percent from three-point range and 82 percent from the free throw line.
He scored 1,051 points this past season, giving him 2,310 points in his Baker career. He is rated as the No. 40 overall recruit in the country by 247Sports.
“Obviously, he led us in a way that we really needed him to lead this year to make us as successful as we were,” Baker head coach David Armstrong said of Philon. “We had some really rough times early when we were banged up and Labaron had to be the go-to guy and kind of had to carry us with the scoring load and he did a great job there. When we got our guys back there toward the end of the year, he led them to be better basketball players, and when they were having an off night he did what he does and helped us win games that we needed him to help us win.
“He did a great job, obviously scoring over 1,000 points in a single season. Most people are really excited about doing that in a career and he did it in one season. It was an impressive thing to be a part of.”
Armstrong said Philon’s improvement from his sophomore season to his junior season was recognizable.
“This year he had to carry so much of the scoring load for us because we didn’t have a consistent second option,” he said. “The year before, we had a consistent second scoring option who averaged 17 points a game [Jayven Williams], so he didn’t have to score as much. This year, he kind of did a little bit of everything to be the best we could be. He kind of stepped it up a whole couple of levels to help us be the best team we could possibly be this year.”
Naturally, Armstrong said he’s pleased to have Philon back for another season next year.
“It’s exciting to know that you have that kind of caliber of player coming back and get to see him do what he did again or get better or watch his game change however it may change,” he said. “Obviously, after seeing him make such a big jump in just the three years he’s played for us it’s exciting to know he’s got a another year to see what else he can do. I’m looking forward to it.”
The awards Philon has received so far, and the others he could garner, speak to the dedication he has placed on his development, Armstrong said of Philon.
“It’s a validation to all the hard work he has put into the game over the course of his life,” Armstrong said. “For the program, he has put Baker basketball in a different realm than what it has ever been in. This is possibly the first male athlete at Baker to win a Gatorade Player of the Year award. There has been at least one softball player [win it], possibly more, but we’ve never had a male athlete win. It is nice to see that.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
