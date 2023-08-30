FLOWERS, CAIN LEAD WAY FOR HORNETS
Anyone who follows high school football in the Mobile area is aware of the talents of Baker quarterback Josh Flowers and wide receiver Bryce Cain. Flowers is a Mississippi State commit and Cain has offered his verbal commitment to Auburn.
For those who may not have been aware of the Hornets’ offensive duo, they’re aware now. Last Friday, in an anticipated matchup against Theodore, ranked No. 5 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) preseason Class 6A poll, Flowers and Cain led Baker to a 36-20 victory to jump-start the Hornets’ season.
The win earned Baker the first Lagniappe Team of the Week award for the 2023 season. The Lagniappe Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
Flowers ran for two touchdowns on scoring runs of one and 12 yards, while throwing three touchdown passes, each one to Cain, that covered three, 40 and 47 yards. The Hornets rolled out to a 15-0 halftime lead and tacked on another 21 points in the second half.
“Your first game of the year is so important because you get a pretty good idea of where you are going into your season,” Baker head coach Steve Normand said. “I always say the most improvement is going from [Game] 1 to [Game] 2, but once you play that first game you get some idea of whether some kids have to grow up or if kids are going to have to be moved around. You have to make sure you have the pieces of the puzzle together from spring.
“And not just that, there’s the big momentum factor of taking that game because [this] week we go on the road to Wetumpka, so [traveling] takes you out of your rhythm. Having a win like that [against Theodore] gives you that momentum to have a really good week of practice and have a good mindset going into Wetumpka.”
Normand said he was pleased with what he saw from his team in various areas against Theodore.
“There were some things we were really proud of,” he said. “You go into a game like that and you know what your weak points are, and the thing you hope for is the kids perform. Like our offensive line, they did great. That was really a point of concern for us going into the game, our two fronts. Our skill guys are not bad, but our fronts were our big question marks. I thought they did really well on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball. I think they played a great game and that was a very big key to us being able to do some things with those guys we have that are so talented.”
Normand noted Flowers and Cain weren’t the only Baker players who produced strong performances. He mentioned Troy commit K.J. Beckham, who missed all of last season, his junior year, because of an injury suffered in a summer 7-on-7 competition. He said having Beckham on the field created added offensive options for the Hornets, and he even filled in at cornerback when a teammate suffered cramps and had to be replaced for a series of downs.
Rod Taylor also received praise from Normand, who noted the running back was effective in several areas — rushing, receiving, special teams — and while he didn’t score a touchdown he “really kept us in the game and kept some drives going, and that was really big for us.”
Baker now sets its sights on Wetumpka, which lost its season-opener last week to Benjamin Russell, 40-19.
“They’ve been a good football team, and they are very well coached,” Normand said. “Their quarterback [Nathan Rogers] gave us fits last year.” Baker, which did not receive any votes in the ASWA Class 7A preseason poll this year, lost to Wetumpka 24-21 last season.
