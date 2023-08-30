BAKER WR BRYCE CAIN

BAKER WR BRYCE CAIN (Photo by Tom Deck)

 Tom Deck

FLOWERS, CAIN LEAD WAY FOR HORNETS

Anyone who follows high school football in the Mobile area is aware of the talents of Baker quarterback Josh Flowers and wide receiver Bryce Cain. Flowers is a Mississippi State commit and Cain has offered his verbal commitment to Auburn.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.