A year ago the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) released its reclassifications for football, which it does every two years. When the realignments were announced Class 7A, Region 1 found itself moving from a nine-team region to a seven-team region, with Theodore and Murphy dropping to Class 6A.
The realignment presented a couple of obvious results: Theodore, which had earned a spot in the playoffs for six of the seven previous seasons, including winning the region twice and finishing second twice, was no longer vying for one of the region’s four playoff spots. Secondly, with the region now at seven teams, only three teams would be left out of the playoffs.
That placed the region up for grabs. The result was an interesting race for the region title and its available spots in the Class 7A state playoffs. Foley, which won its final five games of the regular season and finished with a 5-1 region record, took top honors. Baker, which lost four of its first six games and won only four games all season, placed second. The Hornets defeated Davidson, Foley, Alma Bryant and Fairhope and used that 4-2 region record to claim a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
Fairhope, which won the Region 1 crown the previous season in 2021, finished third. The Pirates won their first five games of the year and seven of their first nine, finishing the regular season 8-2 and with the best overall record of any Region 1 team, but both losses were to region opponents Foley and Baker.
The biggest surprise of the season, not only in Class 7A, Region 1, but throughout the Mobile County-Baldwin County area, was perhaps the success of Mary G. Montgomery. The Vikings had posted a record of 0-10 in 2021, Stan McCain’s final season as head coach. Zach Golson was hired as head coach after serving as offensive coordinator at Daphne. MGM had won only nine games the previous five seasons and two of those years, including 0-10 finishes.
The Vikings started the year 0-4, two of those losses coming in overtime (Williamson and Foley), but they won five of their final six regular-season games and posted a 4-2 region record, earning the region’s final playoff spot.
Daphne finished 3-3 in the region, with Davidson going 1-5 and Alma Bryant 0-6. All three of those teams are expected to be better this season. Davidson has a new on-campus stadium, Daphne, which has reached the playoffs 23 of the past 25 seasons, aims to return to the postseason, and Alma Bryant has increased its roster numbers heading into its third season under Bart Sessions’ direction.
“There are some tremendous football coaches, obviously some elite players, so it’s very tough in our region,” Davidson head coach Rick Cauley said.
Baker head coach Steve Normand echoed Cauley’s statement in support of the competitiveness and strength of Region 1.
“I think that with the coaching changes and the changes that they have done to try and elevate their program, I think even as coaches if we get complacent and say, ‘Oh, we beat them the last two years, we’ll be OK,’ that’s not the case anymore,” he said. “I think a lot of the teams in our area have gotten better and they’re getting better and they’re going to be better, so it makes your region even tougher, which is good. That’s the way it should be.”
The region crown and its four Class 7A playoff spots are considered up for grabs, with all seven teams in the running. MGM and Foley have momentum heading into the season, along with some top returning players. Fairhope will be young, but has its share of experienced players as well. Baker has gained some momentum too, having reached the playoffs each of the past three seasons. The region does need to improve its playoff performance from a year ago. All four teams reaching the postseason lost in the first round — Foley to Dothan, Baker to Enterprise, Fairhope to Auburn and MGM to Central-Phenix City.
There are eight players who earned Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 7A All-State honors a year ago who are returning this season. Five others from the region were All-State picks last season but have graduated.
The list of returning All-State players is led by Foley wide receiver Perry Thompson, who recently flipped his commitment from Alabama to Auburn. He is a five-star recruit who is rated as the No. 14 overall Class of 2024 prospect in the country and the No. 4 overall wide receiver in the country by 247Sports. He was a first-team pick last season along with Davidson running back Derrick Butler and MGM wide receiver James Bolton.
Second-team selections included Foley offensive lineman Logan Joellenbeck, Daphne defensive lineman Tyler Durrant and Baker athlete Josh Flowers. MGM quarterback Jared Hollins and Daphne running back Nick Clark were honorable mention selections.
CLASS 7A, REGION 1 STANDINGS
Here are last season’s football standings for Class 7A, Region 1. The first record is the team’s overall record, while the second is its region record. The top four teams from each region earn a spot in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state playoffs:
