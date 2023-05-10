Baldwin Bone & Joint (BB&J) has appeared in Lagniappe for many years as the sponsor of the Many More Miles athletic shoe donation program. The Daphne-based orthopedic practice is now expanding its community efforts.
The medical group will host its first-ever charity pickleball tournament set for Mother’s Day weekend. The Baldwin Bone & Joint Pickleball Classic will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 13 and May 14 at W.O. Lott Park (2000 Main Street, Daphne).
“BB&J is excited to support an amazing local charity with this fundraiser,” Will Wiggins, the group’s executive administrator, said. “This is our inaugural tournament, and we hope this event is a huge success so we are able to grow this for years to come.
“We challenge all businesses and medical practices in the area to register your best pickleball players and support a great cause. See you on the courts.”
A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Rapahope, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring joy to the childhood cancer journey through recreational and support programs for those with childhood cancer and their families.
“Rapahope relies on community support to provide free year-round programs for families on the childhood cancer journey,” Roz Dorsett, Rapahope’s assistant director, said. “Pickleball is a popular game among our campers at our programs, so we are thrilled to be a part of this inaugural tournament by Baldwin Bone & Joint — a long-time community partner of Rapahope.”
Based in Mobile, Rapahope has been bringing joy to children diagnosed with cancer and their families since 1985. They are a nonprofit organization that offers free, year-round programming, including its flagship summer camp, as well as weekend and daylong opportunities for families and siblings to have fun together. Rapahope is a member of Children’s Oncology Camping Association International (COCA-I). For more information, visit rapahope.org.
Pickleball was featured on the cover of Lagniappe in 2019. Two years ago, the city of Daphne conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Tennis & Pickleball Complex at W.O. Lott Park. In addition to its 10 tennis courts, the city then offered six pickleball courts along Main Street in Olde Towne Daphne.
In response to the growing popularity of the sport, pickleball courts at Lott Park were recently resurfaced and more were added.
Charlie McDavid, Daphne’s Sports & Recreation director, said pickleball tournaments have become a common site at the W.O. Lott Park facility.
“Since we first opened, we have added six more pickleball courts,” he said. “So, we now have a total of 12 courts. The additional courts opened up about a month ago.”
Pickleball is the fastest-growing physical activity in America. There are 36.5 million pickleball players in the United States according to data released in January by the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP). The study tracked participation rates from August 2021 to August 2022.
Magnolia Classic LLC will handle tournament operations for this non-sanctioned event. The entry fee for the tournament is $50. There is also a $5 per event service fee. To learn more or to register, visit pickleballbrackets.com?BBJPC or call 228-596-0829.
According to the USA Pickleball Association website, the game was created in 1965 by Joel Pritchard and Bill Bell near Seattle, Wash. Their families were bored, so they took some ping-pong paddles and a perforated plastic ball out to a badminton court on the property. Once they found the ball bounced well on the court, they lowered the net to 36 inches. A new sport was born.
The origin of the name, though, is not quite as clear. Pritchard’s wife, Joan, said she started calling the game pickleball because “the combination of different sports reminded me of the pickle boat in crew where oarsmen were chosen from the leftovers of other boats.” Others have said it is named after the Pritchards’ dog, Pickles, who would chase the ball and run off with it.
As for the local game, the Coastal Alabama Pickleball Club’s website said Gene Beaver and Mike Boileu played perhaps the first contest in the state on Jan. 24, 1995, at Rainbow Plantation RV Resort in Summerdale. Keith and Roberta Bisel, snowbirds who were spending the winter at the site, had introduced the sport to the area.
According to pickleball.com, the game is played on a badminton-sized court of 20 feet by 44 feet. The ball is served diagonally (starting with the right-hand service square) and only the side that serves can score points.
Players on each side must let the ball bounce once before volleys are allowed, and there is a 7-foot no-volley zone on each side of the net to prevent “spiking.” The server continues to serve, alternating service courts, until he or she faults. The first side scoring 11 points and leading by at least two points wins. The game can be played with singles or doubles.
AFC MOBILE SOCCER ACADEMY
Although AFC (Association Football Club) Mobile will not field its minor league soccer team this summer, the group is still conducting its youth program. The AFC Mobile Academy’s goal is to develop soccer players of all ages in Mobile and the surrounding areas through a unified system of coaches, teams and training philosophies.
The Academy Open House is scheduled for May 15-18 at the Mobile County Soccer Complex (3701 Halls Mill Road, Mobile). All returning players should register to let the organizers know that they plan to be at one of the training sessions.
Registration is available at system.gotsport.com/programs/434P39748. For more information on the soccer program, visit afcmobile.sportngin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.