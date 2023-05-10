Baldwin Bone & Joint (BB&J) has appeared in Lagniappe for many years as the sponsor of the Many More Miles athletic shoe donation program. The Daphne-based orthopedic practice is now expanding its community efforts.

The medical group will host its first-ever charity pickleball tournament set for Mother’s Day weekend. The Baldwin Bone & Joint Pickleball Classic will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 13 and May 14 at W.O. Lott Park (2000 Main Street, Daphne).

J. Mark Bryant got his start writing about sports in junior high while covering summer league baseball games at $2.50 a pop for the local newspaper in Pascagoula. After starting college as a pre-med major (Who knew they would schedule labs during happy hour?), he changed over to journalism. With his bachelor’s degree in hand, Bryant returned home to work at The Mississippi Press for 19 years. He managed to cover a little bit of everything in that stretch, including a Super Bowl in New Orleans on a Sunday and junior high girls’ basketball that Monday. Also during that time, he took a young fresh-faced reporter named Robbie Holbert under his tutelage. Even with that burden, Holbert turned out all right. Bryant continued his journalism career as an editor and page designer with the Newhouse newspaper syndicate, first at the Birmingham News and finally the Press-Register. Once the Mobile newspaper eliminated his department, Holbert reappeared with an offer to get the old band back together. Bryant then began composing his sports column — Upon Further Review — in Lagniappe. The goal is to find the unusual story that may have been skipped over by other media. Everyone writes about football and basketball, but sailing, biking and non-traditional games also need some love. So let’s keep Mobile — and its sports coverage — funky.

