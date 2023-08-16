Baldwin County had a disappointing season last year on the heels of an 8-4 season in 2021 in which the Tigers reached the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs, led by quarterback Ty Mims, who is now a wide receiver and kick returner at Southern Miss.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) latest two-year realignment found the Tigers in tough, nine-team Class 6A, Region 1 starting last season. They lost their first nine games last season but ended the year with a victory over Robertsdale to finish 1-9. This year, the Tigers are looking to show big improvement over that mark and again position themselves for a playoff spot.
The task won’t be easy, both head coach Scott Rials and quarterback Preston Kiper noted, but if preseason workouts and practices, going back to postseason training following the 2022 season, is an indication, the Tigers are making some positive strides.
“We’re developing a brotherhood and working as a team,” Kiper said. “The goal every single day is to get better. We know we look forward every day to coming out and working together.”
Kiper noted that’s a strong statement for a team coming off a difficult season. He said this year’s team is pushing aside last year’s results, though it is taking lessons from what took place a year ago in an effort to produce a better record this year.
Kiper, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior, was the Tigers’ starting quarterback last season. But an ankle injury in the middle of the season sidelined him the rest of the season. He is back healthy now and looking to help his team improve.
“[After the injury] I just really tried to get the playbook down and watch the guys and help as much as I could, even though I couldn’t play,” Kiper said. As for the differences in his game from a year ago, Kiper said, “I think I’ve grown a lot. I’m a lot stronger.”
Rials said he has seen a lot of leadership from Kiper thus far and he expects him to play a key role in the Tigers’ offensive efforts this season.
“He has really improved in the offseason,” Rials said. “Strength-wise his arms have really, really gotten much stronger. He’s smart and intelligent and we’re counting on him to make all the right reads, get the ball out quick and make the right throws. We’ve got a really good receiving corps, so that’s really going to help us. He brings a lot of good intangibles to the table from a leadership standpoint and work ethic. He’s there every day and does things for you. Again, he’s gotten a lot stronger so that’s going to help us.”
Kiper is a different style quarterback for Rials, who is beginning his fourth season at the school after a five-year run at Luverne where he was 47-15 and reached the Class 2A title game in 2018, than he had with Mims. But Kiper has the help of Mims’ brother, Tiaquentin, as part of the receiving corps to help him out.
“I’ve had pocket passers, I’ve had guys who could run the read-option, so I’ve used all kinds of quarterbacks and literally some that could do both, like Ty Mims just a couple of years ago,” Rials said. “Ty, he could really run, but toward the end, he could throw the ball pretty well. Preston is more of a pocket-type passer.
“I think his experience from last year is going to help him a lot. He came in there last year and it was really his first start with the varsity. But now he’s got some game experience and he’ll recognize what to do and you can already tell from playing in 7-on-7s his confidence is really high, way better than it was at any time last season.”
