Baldwin County had a disappointing season last year on the heels of an 8-4 season in 2021 in which the Tigers reached the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs, led by quarterback Ty Mims, who is now a wide receiver and kick returner at Southern Miss.

Preston Kiper, Baldwin Co.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) latest two-year realignment found the Tigers in tough, nine-team Class 6A, Region 1 starting last season. They lost their first nine games last season but ended the year with a victory over Robertsdale to finish 1-9. This year, the Tigers are looking to show big improvement over that mark and again position themselves for a playoff spot.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

