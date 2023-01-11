To say the Thomas family stands out at a Cottage Hill Christian basketball game is an understatement. Head coach Adam Thomas, at 6-foot-6, with a towel constantly draped over one shoulder, is easy to spot at courtside.
The same is true of his twin sons, Trent and Tyler, both also 6-6 and key members of the Warriors’ team, whether it’s scoring, rebounding or blocking shots, the twins are almost always near the action. Find the basketball and there’s a good chance one, if not both, of the Thomas twins will be nearby.
The trio has helped lead Cottage Hill to a strong start to this, the twins’ senior season. Not only does the duo attract the attention of opposing coaches when it comes to devising a defensive game plan against the Warriors, but there are plenty of college scouts who keep close tabs on the players as well.
These days, Tyler is getting the most attention from college basketball coaches as he ponders his college decision. Trent has already made his decision, having signed a scholarship offer with South Alabama earlier this month to play football. Both Thomas twins play both sports and excel at both sports. Tyler also has options to play football at the next level as well.
And while both acknowledge they are excited about what the future holds as far as college athletics, they said their focus right now is high school basketball and the goal of winning a state championship for their school and for their dad.
It is a special season for Cottage Hill, a team that reached the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 3A South Regional championship game last season. The Warriors have several players who have been a part of the team for the past few seasons, including the Thomas twins, Shadrick Toodle Jr., North Carolina State football signee Kelvon McBride and Tenereo Rowser Jr.
Adam Thomas said he believes this could be a special year for the team. It will go down as perhaps his favorite season, regardless of the outcome, for obvious reasons.
“It’s one of the special moments of my life,” he said. “Being able to see them learn to dribble on this floor here at Cottage Hill and then be able to coach them their senior year, it’s a real special time for us, one that I am cherishing every moment that we have. Some people say it’s really hard to coach your boys, but [it’s] not really. I’m enjoying my time with my boys because we are very, very much alike. So we’re able to connect in ways that most people don’t understand. I’m just enjoying the heck out of it.
“Letting young people go to the next level is always hard. For me, it’s bittersweet because I’m going to miss my boys [after this season]; they’re part of me. But it’s time for them to sprout their wings. They’re ready, they’re boys, they have a good head on their shoulders. We’ve given them a lot of basics of what they can do in life, and it’s time for them to fly.”
They are flying pretty well right now in terms of accomplishments. Both are all-star players who are leading the way for Cottage Hill this season. Tyler is averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, three blocked shots and three assists a game, while Trent is posting averages of 15 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, two blocked shots and seven assists a game. The Warriors carried a record of 14-2 overall and 1-0 in area play heading into this week’s schedule of games.
“Because we’ve been together for so long, we know how each other plays,” Tyler said of the Cottage Hill team. “We’re tight on the floor, but we’re also tight off the floor, and I think that shows. We do everything together off the floor so when things get tight out there on the floor it only brings us closer together because we’ve been through things together before.”
Trent added, “On any given night anybody can score. It’s not just one or two people that have to score. If I have an off night I know we’ve got Shad, we’ve got Tyler, we’ve got Kelvon. Anybody can go off so it’s good knowing that all the pressure isn’t on one person to carry the team.”
And they have each other as well. While admitting they are quite competitive with each other, they also are quick to point out their closeness provides a positive outcome on the court.
“We know where each other is going to be [on the floor],” Trent said. “I’ve been playing with him my whole life so I don’t have to look. I know where he’s going to go and where he likes the ball. We just click.”
“We’re always training together so we know where each other is going to be without having to talk to each other about it,” Tyler said.
The bond remains special as they push into area play and the goal of making a deep run in the state playoffs. For Adam Thomas, there’s recognition he is directing a talented team. He said most of the key players have been together for at least four years and now that many are in their senior year that familiarity is starting to pay off.
But as he directs the team, Thomas remains keenly aware he is Coach to all of the players and Dad to two of them.
“It’s a hard distinction to make,” he said when asked if, during a game, he sees Trent and Tyler as his players or his sons. “They are always going to be my boys, no matter what they do, and I try to be Coach in this setting and I try to be Dad at home. But it always overlaps a little bit. I try to give them space at home in terms of basketball stuff and things of that nature. I try to be coach on the floor, and I try to be Dad at home.”
When Dad is in Coach mode, he can be pretty strict on them, the twins noted.
“It’s hard, harder than for other players sometimes because he’s our pops and he can get on us harder than he can other players,” Tyler said. “But it’s also a good thing, just knowing he’s got our best interest in mind, even though he is getting on us. It’s for our best.”
Trent added, “It’s good and he’s definitely hard on us, but we know it’s out of love. He wants what’s best for us, both on the court and off the court. It’s not just the lessons he teaches us on the basketball court, but the lessons he teaches us off the court as well.”
As the season continues, there is one certainty for the Thomas family — this is a unique time for all three.
“That’s son and dad time and doing something we love to do,” Adam Thomas said. “Basketball has been a part of our lives for a long time. Just having that opportunity to be here with them all the way through their high school years and this, their senior year, is very, very special.”
