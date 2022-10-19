It's a sellout.
The South Alabama ticket office announced Wednesday afternoon the Jags' game at Hancock Whitney Stadium Thursday against Troy at 6:30 p.m. is officially a sellout.
The school announced all available tickets to the public have been sold. The sellout has been anticipated in recent weeks as the two teams have produced win streaks and become contenders for the the Sun Belt Conference's West Division title.
This marks the first sellout in the three-year history of Hancock Whitney Stadium.
South Alabama, which has won three straight games and whose only loss of the season has been to No. 9-ranked and unbeaten UCLA at the Rose Bowl on a last-second field goal, is 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the league. Troy, which has won four straight games, is 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Sun Belt games.
Troy leads the rivalry, known as the "Battle for the Belt," with a 7-3 record and the Trojans have won the past four games. The winner of the game each season takes possession of a pro wrestling style championship belt until the next game between the schools.
All current South Alabama students who wish to attend the game may still receive admission by showing their current, valid university student ID at Gate 1 as they enter. Very limited student guest tickets, only available to current students, may still be purchased in person at the South Alabama ticket office to allow guests to sit in the designated South Alabama student section.
Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.
Sports Editor
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
