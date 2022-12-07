For the first time in school history, Bayshore Christian School — winners of the past two Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 1A state baseball championships — had members of its baseball team sign grants-in-aid.
The signings took place at a ceremony at the school last Wednesday afternoon, complete with balloons, speeches and refreshments, and were viewed not only as a special day for the four athletes involved — three baseball players and a volleyball player — but for the school’s athletic program as a whole.
“It’s a huge event in the life of our school and it’s a huge event in the life of our athletic program,” Bayshore’s athletics director and head coach of the baseball program, Jeff Hauge, told those on hand for the ceremony.
Bayshore Christian began its athletic program as a member of the Panhandle Christian Conference. In terms of baseball, Hauge noted, the early teams were not very talented and some members of the team joined not because they loved baseball, but because they loved the school and wanted to help it get off the ground.
The Eagles finished as runner-up in the Panhandle conference in baseball in 2016, then won the conference championship the next two seasons. Soon after, the school joined AHSAA and the baseball team has won the past two state crowns in the only two seasons it has been eligible to do so, posting a combined 58-15 record. Other athletic programs have also enjoyed state championship success, including volleyball and boys’ cross-country.
On Wednesday, baseball players John Malone (Samford University), Mikael Bryant (Huntingdon College) and Steed Crooms (Lurleen B. Wallace Community College) signed grants-in-aid, as did volleyball player Ashlyn Whiteside (Spring Hill College).
“I’ve been here since we started the program and we just had guys who loved the game of baseball but loved Bayshore even more,” Hauge said. “Now we turn this into some guys who wanted to come in and just continue to get better through weight training and offseason work and becoming not just great baseball players, but great athletes as well. This is just a big day in the life of our athletic program and our baseball program.”
Hauge said it wasn’t until recently college scouts began stopping by the school to check out members of the team or phoned to talk to Hauge about possible prospects. The number has grown with the Eagles’ back-to-back state titles.
“I was on a tractor over at the new property bush-hogging a bunch of stuff and Samford started calling me to talk about John and then we started getting some looks from LBW for Streed and Huntingdon just recently reached out,” Hauge said. “It all started about a year ago, having some interest shown in our guys and seeing where we’ve come in such a short amount of time. It’s a wonderful thing.”
Hauge said another indication of the growth of the program and the respect it is receiving across the state and the region came the same day as the signing ceremony when the head coach of one of the state’s top Class 7A programs called hoping to schedule a game this spring against Bayshore.
“It’s just going to continue to build momentum for our baseball program and it’s a great thing for the younger players in our baseball program to see that they can come here, get developed, and we can get them off to the next level as well,” Hauge said.
The four athletes who signed Wednesday have made their month. Malone, a pitcher-third baseman, has been the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 1A baseball Player of the Year for the past two seasons and he was also an ASWA first-team all-state selection. He played in this past summer’s AHSAA North-South All-Star Game. Bryant, who is a pitcher and shortstop, is a 2022 first-team all-state selection. Crooms is a first-team all-state selection and also played in the North-South All-Star Game. He is a pitcher, shortstop and third baseman.
Whiteside, an outside hitter, was described as “The Little Engine That Could” by volleyball head coach David Omtvedt. She was the team’s Most Valuable Player this past season and was an honorable mention all-state selection.
She said she’s happy to be heading to Spring Hill College to continue her volleyball career.
“I loved how beautiful the campus is first of all, and a big bonus is it’s close to home, just 30 minutes away,” she said of her decision to sign with the Badgers. “I loved the coaches and I loved the teammates. One of the teammates, Cassidy Granger, is from here and is already there, so I will already know someone there. But really, it’s a great school.”
Malone said Samford was an easy choice for him, noting he liked “everything” about the school.
“I love the town, the coaches and the environment and the school. I felt right where I wanted to be,” he said.
Malone added his signing and that of the others is important because of what it means for the school and its athletic program in general, not just to the athletes themselves. He said he is pleased it represents an upward swing for the baseball program in particular.
“It means a lot. Like Coach Hauge said, I wouldn’t say we started small; we started from nothing, and I was on one of the first few teams and my brother [Sam] was on the first one,” he said. “I just watched it and helped grow the program. I just give all the glory to God. The journey has been awesome. We’ve won state championships but the process and the journey with the right people and the guys, that’s what it’s all about. It’s been amazing.
“Those [state championship] trophies are awesome, but the people I’m doing it with is what makes it what it is. I wouldn’t say a state championship isn’t cool … but the people I’m doing it with makes it even sweeter that I have these great guys that I’m working with and playing with."
