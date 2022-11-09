Bayshore Christian cross-country team

The Bayshore Christian boys’ team and the St. Luke’s Episcopal girls’ team won Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) cross-country state championships last Saturday in Moulton at Oakville Indian Mounds Park. In individual competition, Charles Perry of the UMS-Wright boys’ team won a state championship.

The Bayshore boys took home the Class 3A crown, while the St. Luke’s girls won the Class 1A-2A state title. Perry’s championship came in the Class 6A boys’ competition.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

