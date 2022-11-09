The Bayshore Christian boys’ team and the St. Luke’s Episcopal girls’ team won Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) cross-country state championships last Saturday in Moulton at Oakville Indian Mounds Park. In individual competition, Charles Perry of the UMS-Wright boys’ team won a state championship.
The Bayshore boys took home the Class 3A crown, while the St. Luke’s girls won the Class 1A-2A state title. Perry’s championship came in the Class 6A boys’ competition.
Several teams and individuals from the Lagniappe coverage area took part in the state championships, some faring well in the event. Mac Conwell of St. Paul’s finished second in the Class 7A boys’ competition, breaking the previous state record but finishing behind Auburn’s Maxwell Hardin who set a new mark. UMS placed third in the boys’ Class 6A meet, with McGill-Toolen’s girls placing third in the Class 6A meet. The Bayside Academy boys finished third in Class 5A, with the Bayside Academy girls taking second in 5A.
Members of the state championship-winning St. Luke’s girls’ team included Charlie Anne Phillips (12th place), Ella Downing (18), Sadie Oberkirch (20), Sophie Dolbear (27), Taylor Jackson (33), Rowan Yeager (36) and Savannah Haynes (41). Members of Bayshore Christian’s boys’ state championship team include Caden Phillips (fifth place), Ezekiel Dernlan (sixth), Andrew Conrad (12), Boaz Dernlan (18), Jack Wheeler (19), Jonah Elliot (23), Henry Barber (32), Asher Hilbun (47), Caleb Heger (70) and Brooks Hauge (86).
This is the second straight state title for Bayshore’s boys, who won the Class 1A-2A title last year.
Here are the top three teams, how all local teams in each classification finished, as well as the top three individuals and any Top 10 finishers from local schools who finished in last Saturday’s meet:
CLASS 7A
Boys:
Team: 1. Vestavia Hills, 2. Huntsville, 3. Auburn, 6. St. Paul’s, 12. Foley, 15. Daphne, 16. Davidson. Individuals: 1. Maxwell Hardin, Auburn; 2. Mac Conwell, St. Paul’s; 3. Eric Moore, Huntsville; 6. Stone Smith, St. Paul’s.
Girls:
Team: 1. Chelsea, 2. Auburn, 3. Vestavia Hills, 8. St. Paul’s, 12. Fairhope, 15. Baker, 16 Daphne. Individuals: 1. Sarah Tole, Auburn; 2. Ava McIntosh, Huntsville; 3. Ty Cason, Chelsea.
CLASS 6A
Boys:
Team: Mountain Brook, 2. Homewood, 3. UMS-Wright, 7. McGill-Toolen, 17. Saraland, 18. Spanish Fort. Individuals: 1. Charles Perry, UMS-Wright; 2. Clayton Collins, Mountain Brook; 3. William Porr, McGill; 4. Winston McGhee, Spanish Fort.
Girls:
Team: 1. Mountain Brook, 2. Homewood, 3. McGill, 7. UMS, 10. Saraland, 12. Spanish Fort. Individuals: 1. Reagan Riley, Mountain Brook; 2. Mary Mac Collins, Northridge; 3. Emma Brooke Levering, Homewood; 8. Alexiana Hinote, Spanish Fort.
CLASS 5A
Boys:
Team: American Christian, 2. Scottsboro, 3. Bayside Academy, 8. Gulf Shores, 11. Faith Academy, 16. Elberta. Individuals: 1. Evan Hill, Scottsboro; 2. Stephen Jones, American Scottsboro; 3. Cole Byers, American Christian.
Girls:
Team: 1. Lawrence County, 2. Bayside Academy, 3. Scottsboro, 7. Faith Academy, 13. Gulf Shores. Individuals: 1. Savannah Williams, Lawrence County; 2. Katie Mac Coan, Lawrence County; 3. Taylor Williams, Lawrence County; 5. Catherine Doyle, Bayside Academy; 10. Annie Midyett, Bayside Academy.
CLASS 4A
Boys:
Team: 1. Providence Christian, 2. Hamilton, 3. LAMP, 6. St. Michael, 16. Satsuma. Individuals: 1. Dakota Frank, Munford; 2. Agustin Lemuz, LAMP; 3. Joe Stevens, Ashville.
Girls:
Team: 1. Providence Christian, 2. Houston Academy, 3. Priceville, 5. Orange Beach, 10. St. Michael. Individuals: 1. Maddyn Conn, White Plains; 2. Millicent Talmadge, Providence Christian; 3. Kenlee Williams, Madison County; 9. Brooke Barnett. Orange Beach.
CLASS 3A
Boys:
Team: 1. Bayshore Christian, 2. Trinity Presbyterian, 3. Altamont, 10. Cottage Hill Christian, 14. Mobile Christian. Individuals: 1. Ethan Lemons, Vinemont; 2. Grant Casey, Montgomery Academy; 3. Alex Kuntz, Elkmont; 5. Caden Phillipi, Bayshore Christian; 6. Ezekiel Dernlan, Bayshore Christian.
Girls:
Team: 1. Altamont. 2. Whitesburg Christian, 3. Glencoe, 5. Bayshore Christian, 9. Cottage Hill Christian. Individuals: 1. Elise Picard, Indian Springs; 2. Elley Goff, St. James; 3. Kate Finch, Alabama Christian; 5. Allie McTaggart, Bayshore Christian.
CLASS 1A-2A
Boys:
Team: 1. Cold Springs, 2. Hatton, 3. Pleasant Valley, 4. St. Luke’s. Individuals: 1. Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs; 2. Jayden Allred, Cold Springs; 3. David Layfield, Horseshoe Bend; 6. Garrett Dolbear, St. Luke’s.
Girls:
Team: 1. St. Luke’s, 2. Cold Springs, 3. Pisgah. Individuals: 1. Victoria Woods, Lexington; 2. Paizley Whitlow, Cold Springs; 3. Anna Pezent, University Charter School.
