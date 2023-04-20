Prep baseball

Bayshore Christian, state champion in Class 1A the past two seasons, will start its quest for a Class 2A state championship as the No. 1-ranked team in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) baseball poll of the season. The polls, for all seven of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) classes and for the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) were released on Thursday.

Bayshore opens the 2A playoffs at home against Ranburne with a doubleheader Friday and, if needed, a single game on Saturday in the best-of-three series. The competitive balance factor of the AHSAA moved the Eagles from Class 1A to Class 2A this season.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

