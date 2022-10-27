Bayside Academy and McGill-Toolen won Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state volleyball championships Thursday at Harris Arena in Birmingham. It was not a new experience for either team.
Bayside claimed a 3-2 victory over Spanish Fort in the Class 6A state title match. It marked there 21st consecutive state crown for the Admirals, who have now won AHSAA state titles in Class 1A, Class 2A, Class 3A, Class 4A, Class 5A and Class 6A, the only school to ever accomplish such a feat.
The consecutive string of state championships is a national record, as is the now 31 total state titles won by the Bayside program over the years.
Spanish Fort had defeated Bayside in the title game of the area tournament and the South Super Regionals, but could not pull off the tournament hat trick against the Admirals with a state tournament title game victory. The Toros won the first set 25-20, but Bayside took the next set 25-22. Spanish Fort moved in front again with a 25-21 win, but Bayside won the fourth set 25-11 and the deciding set 15-12.
Blakely Robbins of Bayside was the tournament's Most Valuable Player, with teammates Haley Robinson and Most Kate Smith joining her on the all-tournament team. Spanish Fort placed Bailey Hope and Reese Varden on the all-tournament team.
In the Class 7A state championship match, McGill took a 3-1 win (25-18, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18) over Bob Jones. The state title is the 22nd in school history. Anna Grace Sparks led the Yellow Jackets and earned MVP honors, with teammates Paris McQuirter and Laura Boykin collecting all-tournament honors.
Ten teams from the Lagniappe coverage area earned spots in the state tournament. Bayshore Christian lost in the semifinals of the Class 2A tournament, with St. Luke's losing in the semifinals of the Class 3A event. Orange Beach lost in the Class 4A semifinals and Satsuma was eliminated in the first round of Class 4A play. Faith Academy was eliminated in the first round of the Class 5A tournament and Gulf Shores was knocked out in the 5A semifinals.
Bayside defeated Hazel Green 3-1 in the first round and Mountain Brook 3-1 in the semifinals on its way to the title. Spanish Fort defeated Oxford 3-1 in the first round and Pelham 3-0 in the semifinals.
McGill-Toolen topped Huntsville 3-0 in the first round and Enterprise 3-1 in the semifinals en route to the 7A crown. St. Paul's beat Parkman 3-0 in first-round action in the 7A tournament, but lost to Bob Jones 3-0 in the semifinals.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
