Like each of the 20 teams before it, now 31 in all, Spanish Fort’s volleyball team discovered there is something special about Bayside Academy when it reaches a state championship match. The two Baldwin County schools met for a fifth time last Thursday afternoon at Harris Arena in Birmingham to play for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A title match.

Even though the odds seemed to favor Spanish Fort — the Toros held a 2-1 lead in the match and had defeated Bayside Academy in the championship match of both the area tournament and the South Super Regional in Montgomery — in the end, the result was the same: another Bayside Academy Blue Map trophy.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.