Like each of the 20 teams before it, now 31 in all, Spanish Fort’s volleyball team discovered there is something special about Bayside Academy when it reaches a state championship match. The two Baldwin County schools met for a fifth time last Thursday afternoon at Harris Arena in Birmingham to play for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A title match.
Even though the odds seemed to favor Spanish Fort — the Toros held a 2-1 lead in the match and had defeated Bayside Academy in the championship match of both the area tournament and the South Super Regional in Montgomery — in the end, the result was the same: another Bayside Academy Blue Map trophy.
Winning for fourth and fifth sets, the Admirals claimed a 3-2 victory over Spanish Fort and won their first-ever Class 6A crown; they won a state championship for the 21st consecutive time, adding another notch to its national record for consecutive state crowns. The title was the 31st all-time state volleyball championship for the Admirals, which is another national record.
In a seems-like-old-times tournament, McGill-Toolen won the Class 7A state championship by topping Bob Jones 3-1. For the Dirty Dozen, it marked the 22nd state title, their first since 2018.
Bayside, McGill and Spanish Fort were the only teams in the Lagniappe coverage area to reach a state championship match, although seven other local teams qualified for the state tournament. The other schools earning a spot in Birmingham included Bayshore Christian (Class 2A), St. Luke’s (3A), Satsuma (4A), Orange Beach (4A), Gulf Shores (5A), Faith Academy (5A) and St. Paul’s (7A).
Bayside called on its grit and perhaps on its history and legacy to win yet another state championship against a competitive opponent in Spanish Fort.
“It’s hard to repeat, and we have done it 21 times. It’s pretty incredible,” Bayside head coach Ann Schilling told AHSAA.com reporter Josh Bean. “It is just unbelievable. … We had to really dig deep against a great Spanish Fort team.”
The teams met on five occasions this season, including last Thursday’s title game showdown; Spanish Fort won three of those matches, but Bayside came away with the one that mattered most.
“It’s hard to win three in a row [against a top-caliber team],” Spanish Fort head coach Gretchen Boykin said. “I am just super proud of our team. We really did have a super season. They really came together and played as an amazing team.”
Bayside, which finished the year with a 53-13 record, was hanging on by a thread in the fourth set against Spanish Fort, 46-17, down 2-1 and tied with the Toros 8-8. But that’s when the Admirals’ been there, done that experience arose, leading to seven straight points and eventually a fourth set win that knotted the match at 2-2. Spanish Fort led 4-1 early, but later the Admirals took a 9-7 lead and never trailed again, getting the victory and the crown.
The final scores in the match were 20-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-11, 15-12.
“Our coaches always tell us, ‘Pressure is a privilege,’” tournament Most Valuable Player Blakeley Robbins said. “It’s good pressure.”
Robbins was joined on the Class 6A all-tournament team by teammates Haley Robinson and Misty Kate Smith. Spanish Fort’s Bailey Hope and Reese Varden also earned all-tournament honors.
Bayside Academy has now won AHSAA state volleyball crowns in Class 1A, Class 2A, Class 3A, Class 4A, Class 5A and Class 6A. This was the first season the Admirals have played in Class 6A, having been moved up a classification based on the AHSAA’s competitive balance formula. They will remain in 6A for at least one more year, but if they collect another state crown there’s a good chance they could move to Class 7A in the next AHSAA reclassification, which will take place prior to the 2024 season.
“We had to use a lot of grit in this tournament,” Bayside’s Smith said.
FreshmanRobinson led Bayside with 19 kills, while Smith had 14 kills and 15 digs. Maysie Douglas had 13 kills, with Georgia McInnis adding 11 kills and Robbins offering 57 assists and 11 digs.Varden led Spanish Fort with 21 kills, while Alexis Belarmino dished out 45 assists and had 17 digs. Mary Madison Lyles also had 35 digs, and Hope had 27 digs.
McGill-Toolen had a little easier time in collecting its latest state championship. The Yellow Jackets posted a 3-1 victory (25-18, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18) over Bob Jones and added another Blue Map trophy to the school’s trophy case, which numbers 22 state titles in volleyball.
McGill defeated Huntsville 3-0 in the first round of the state tournament, then topped Enterprise 3-1 to reach the title match with Bob Jones, which defeated Mobile’s St. Paul’s 3-0 in the semifinals.
Kate Wood, McGill’s head coach, said there was a secret ingredient that helped lift the Yellow Jackets in Birmingham.
“Positive energy is joy,” she said.
When Bob Jones won the third set McGill’s players did not panic or become overly concerned. Instead, they headed into the fourth set with smiles on their faces. Wood described the feeling she received from recognizing her players’ approach as “extreme proudness for these girls.”
“OK, we’ve got this,” said Anna Grace Sparks, the tournament MVP, when describing the mindset employed by her and her teammates. “Trust all we do all summer and through the season.”
Juliet Galla anchored the McGill-Toolen defense with 25 digs while adding five assists. Mamie Fromdahlhad 20 assists and eight digs, Laura Boykin contributed 18 assists and 11 digs and Sparks had 12 digs and a block. Chelsea Daffin had nine kills.
Sparks took the MVP honors and a spot on the all-tournament team where she was joined by McGill-Toolen teammates Paris McQuirter and Laura Boykin. Bob Jones was represented on the all-tournament team by Riley Lovell, Kennedy Vaughn and Meg Jarrett.
McGill-Toolen finished the season with a record of 51-8.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
