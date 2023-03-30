The Bayside Academy Admirals remain the top-ranked team in Class 4A in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) baseball poll. The Admirals defeated No. 2-ranked UMS-Wright 8-1 Wednesday night in a matchup of the classification’s top two teams, with the teams set to play a doubleheader Thursday at Bayside.
Thirteen teams from the Lagniappe coverage area are either ranked or received votes in this week’s ASWA poll. That includes Mobile Christian, which is ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, Bayshore Christian, which is No. 2 in Class 2A and Saraland, which is No. 3 in Class 6A.
Other local teams also ranked this week include No. 8 St. Paul’s (5A) and No. 10 Gulf Shores (5A). Teams receiving votes but not ranked in the Top 10 include Baker, Daphne and Fairhope (7A) and Robertsdale, Baldwin County and Spanish Fort (6A).
This week’s No. 1 team, aside from Bayside Academy, include Tuscaloosa County (7A), Oxford (6A), Headland (5A), Gordo (3A), G.W. Long (2A), Appalachian (1A) and Glenwood (Alabama Independent School Association).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
