Prior to the start of this year’s soccer season, Bayside Academy player Luke Ferguson had a question for his father, Admirals’ boys’ soccer coach Jamie Ferguson.
“Dad, do you think we’ll be able to win [the state championship] without Ty?” He was referring to his older brother, Ty, a key player on the 2022 team that won the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 1A-3A boys’ state soccer championships in 2022.
Jamie Ferguson replied, “Yeah, of course. You just have to work hard.”
It sounds like coachspeak, and it includes some of those elements, but for Jamie Ferguson, it’s also his coaching style, one that has led to five state championships for the Admirals, including four straight.
Last Saturday, Bayside defeated Westbrook Christian 3-0 to claim the Class 4A state crown. The Admirals had won the Class 1A-3A state titles in 2022, 2021 and 2019. (COVID-19 concerns led to the 2020 season being canceled.) The Admirals also won the 2016 1A-3A crown. Jamie Ferguson has been the head coach for each of those championships.
“Building a legacy, it’s just taking care of each day that’s in front of you,” he explained. “… I knew what I wanted it to look like, but winning is not the outcome. I know how I want them to play. We will lose games, but if we lose games trying to do the right thing, then that’s fine. That happens a lot in our middle school and our youth teams and JV, but that’s the only way you learn, is by making those errors.
“It’s a lot of fun and it’s been a huge blessing that we’ve had these results over the years, but it still doesn’t solidify that we’re doing a great job. You’re doing a great job in how they turn out to be as men later on in life. The journey doesn’t stop at the end of the season. We have a huge group text and about half are former players, from 2005 and 2006, that are all still part of the journey.”
This year’s journey led to another title. Joey Jones scored two goals and Tipton Smith added a goal in the title match. Jones was named the Most Valuable Player and Bayside also received solid play from Luke Ferguson and Blai Cebrian. The Admirals finished the season with a record of 17-1-3.
“I kind of say it all the time, but I truly believe it’s a process,” Coach Ferguson said of the program’s success. “I coach all the children at Bayside in a similar way so that at the end of the year you’re not rebuilding, you’re just slotting into roles. They’ve already kind of been an apprentice. Every year we lose some players. Last year we lost a really talented group and we weren’t guaranteed anything, but this year’s players slotted into their roles and as the season went on we kind of found our feet a little more.”
Jamie Ferguson defined the school’s feeder system — he coaches players from the third grade through their senior year — as “priceless,” but noted most schools have a feeder system, but theirs is smaller and requires some extra attention.
“We just put a lot of pride into focusing on that youth side of it,” he said. “I’ve been very fortunate to coach a lot of very amazing young men. … This team, they all just seemed to have a unique and exceptional thing about themselves. We lost a big leader — my oldest son, Ty, graduated last year and that was a big scare for us this year; who was going to be the big vocal kid on the field? We were fortunate Ty was on the sideline this year as an assistant coach but it’s different when you’re not on the field. But Blai Cebrian, he stepped up and took on that big task and he did that well. He was a good leader for us.
“But we just had fun. We had fun at practice every day. They have fun playing pickleball together, playing spike ball together. They are just a fun group.”
Bayside opened the state playoffs with a 4-0 win over Montgomery Catholic, then survived a double-overtime 3-2 win over area rival St. Michael in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, the Admirals beat Oneonta 3-1.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.