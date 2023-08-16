Bayside Academy Admirals

Bayside Academy Admirals

As a former quarterback himself, Bayside Academy first-year head coach Barrett Trotter understands the importance of having the right player in that position.

Sammy Dunn, Bayside Academy

Sammy Dunn, Bayside Academy

That’s especially true during a coaching change when the offensive and defensive systems change, along with the terminology associated with those changes.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.