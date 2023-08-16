As a former quarterback himself, Bayside Academy first-year head coach Barrett Trotter understands the importance of having the right player in that position.
That’s especially true during a coaching change when the offensive and defensive systems change, along with the terminology associated with those changes.
Trotter, the former Auburn quarterback, has found his guy in sophomore Sammy Dunn, who he says has stepped in and taken control of the offense.
“Sammy’s been great for us,” Trotter said. “He’s a really natural thrower. I think he’s got a huge upside with tons of potential, especially starting as a freshman for however many games last year, kind of unexpectedly, and falling into that role.
“He just embraced it and he’s continued to grow during this offseason. Mentally, he’s picking up everything that we’ve asked him to learn. He’s still got a long way to go, but he is certainly on the right track and trending in the right direction and getting better every day, which is what you want from a young quarterback.”
Using his familiarity with the position, Trotter was asked what he has seen from Dunn since he arrived at the Bayside Academy campus and what positives he believes Dunn brings to the offense Trotter wants the Admirals to run. The response came without hesitation.
“The thing immediately that I noticed is the ball comes out of his hand really, really easy and really, really naturally,” Trotter said. “For whatever reason, certain guys can just throw it and certain guys have to work real hard at it. I think he’s got control, he’s got a great long ball and he can really stretch the field vertically and horizontally. From an arm strength standpoint, from a smart standpoint and even his footwork and his ability to run and create plays and create something when things break down, he’s got all of those pieces of the puzzle.
“He’s working on his pass game development, making sure he’s working through his pass game progressions, and he knows exactly who’s running what route, where they need to be, where the ball needs to be. Those are things he’s getting better at every day. He’s throwing the ball really well. That makes it a lot of fun.”
For his part, Dunn, 6-foot-0, 170 pounds, said he has enjoyed learning a new offense and seeing the capabilities of Trotter’s system and he’s looking forward to what the Admirals, who posted a 6-5 record last season and reached the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs, can achieve.
“I’m learning a new offense of course, so I’m working on learning the new plays and taking it day by day,” he said. “It’s [offense] a lot faster than last season. I’ve got to learn the plays and open things up and get moving a little more. I’ve been trying to gain a little weight. I’ve been working on reading defenses and where to go with the ball. It’s coming along.”
Dunn’s father has a strong coaching background and he said he has learned a lot about how to approach leadership and on-field play from watching his father at work.
“It’s a competitive mindset,” he said. “… That has helped.”
Another association that has helped, Dunn said, is being part of an athletic department that has enjoyed success not only in football but many other sports.
“A lot of guys are on different teams and they are used to winning,” he said. “Our school is full of winners, so everybody wants to win and they know what it takes to do that.”
And Trotter knows what he has in Dunn running the offense.
“Anytime you have a quarterback who can throw the ball your offense is going to change to a certain degree,” he said. “When I say change, we can be as multiple as we want to be.”
