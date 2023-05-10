UMS-Wright pitcher Sutton Snypes, left, and first baseman Mikell Taylor celebrate after an out against Geneva in Game 1 of a Class 4A prep baseball playoff series Friday, April 28, 2023, in Mobile Ala. (Mike Kittrell | preps@al.com)
There is a mutual admiration society forming between the Bayside Academy and UMS-Wright baseball teams. Yet while they have great respect for one another, they are hoping the other team loses this week. That’s because the two teams meet in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 5A state semifinals. The winner will play for the 4A state championship next week.
The best-of-three series begins Wednesday at Bayside with 4:30 and 7 p.m. games slated in the Day 1 doubleheader. If a third game is needed it will be played Thursday at 5 p.m. Bayside carries a 24-9 record into Wednesday’s first game while the Bulldogs are 24-11 on the year.
UMS advanced to the semifinals by defeating Trinity, which won the Class 3A title a year ago, 4-1 and 4-2 on the road. Bayside slammed American Christian 10-0 and 17-6 in sweeping its third-round series.
This season, Bayside won two of three games against UMS, claiming wins of 8-1 and 5-4, while UMS took a 10-2 victory in the other game.
“UMS, the school itself, is known for great athletics,” Bayside head coach Matt Limbaugh said. “They do things the right way and they are very competitive in every sport. It’s no different in baseball. Coach [Kevin] Raley has done an amazing job and built a program well-known in the state. We’re just very fortunate to still be playing and we know it’s going to be a great opportunity for two teams that know each other well to go at it. It’s good for the Mobile-Baldwin County area.”
Raley said he and his team know what to expect from the Admirals.
“It’s going to be a great atmosphere,” he said. “Our guys are looking forward to it. We know what kind of team Bayside is. They’ve got a great team. It speaks for itself what they have done this year. If you’re playing this late in the year you’ve got a pretty doggone good baseball team. We’re just excited for the opportunity. We’ve played them three times this year. This is the first time we’ve really been in their area. We’ve scouted them, they’ve scouted us. It’s going to come down to players going out and executing.”
Both teams have relied heavily on strong starting pitching, clutch hitting and solid defense all season long. That won’t change this week. Bayside may have a slight edge with the games being played on the Admirals’ home field.
“Obviously, that’s why they call it a home-field advantage,” Limbaugh said. “It’s what you’re used to, it’s what you practice on every day. But we’ve just got to come out and be who we are. We know that UMS is going to be ready to go. All these boys know each other very well. It’s just about coming out and working each day at practice until Wednesday and trying to be the best we can be.”
Both coaches touted the chemistry of their teams, a factor both said is a key element when teams reach this part of the season.
“The unity that we have is great,” Limbaugh said. “Our dugout is so tightknit. Everybody gets along and everybody has each other’s backs, and that’s a big deal. That camaraderie that we’ve had has really pushed us in key situations knowing that we’re rooting for each other.”
Raley echoed Limbaugh’s statement, saying the players who have stepped up all season long must continue to do so, especially this week when playing on the road in such an important series against a familiar foe.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
