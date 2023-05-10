Geneva at UMS-Wright baseball

UMS-Wright pitcher Sutton Snypes, left, and first baseman Mikell Taylor celebrate after an out against Geneva in Game 1 of a Class 4A prep baseball playoff series Friday, April 28, 2023, in Mobile Ala. (Mike Kittrell | preps@al.com)

There is a mutual admiration society forming between the Bayside Academy and UMS-Wright baseball teams. Yet while they have great respect for one another, they are hoping the other team loses this week. That’s because the two teams meet in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 5A state semifinals. The winner will play for the 4A state championship next week.

The best-of-three series begins Wednesday at Bayside with 4:30 and 7 p.m. games slated in the Day 1 doubleheader. If a third game is needed it will be played Thursday at 5 p.m. Bayside carries a 24-9 record into Wednesday’s first game while the Bulldogs are 24-11 on the year.

