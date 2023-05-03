For much of his final two seasons of college football, there was a mystery surrounding Cephus Johnson. The former Davidson High School standout who gained attention from college scouts for his big arm and mobility at quarterback spent his final two seasons at Southeastern Louisiana — after transferring from South Alabama — going from quarterback to wide receiver and back to quarterback.
He helped lead the Lions to the Southland Conference championship and into the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs. It was a big year for both the Lions and for Johnson, a 6-foot-5, 220-pounder. Southeastern posted a 9-4 overall record and 5-1 mark in league games. The Lions won a first-round FCS playoff game but lost to Samford in a shootout in the second round.
At season’s end, his final year as a college player, Johnson kept working. His goal was to play at the next level — to play in the NFL — and he was determined to realize that dream. Some were skeptical. Johnson was not.
“I kind of ignored what people were saying, whether it was good or it was bad,” Johnson said in a telephone interview with Lagniappe. “I tried to ignore that because a lot of time the people who are doing that kind of talking and saying those types of things, they’re not a person who is going to make a decision on things. It may just be a person on the street, and they have an opinion and they say something. It wasn’t like they were a coach or a scout, so I really tried not to listen to that.
“I try not to put any limitations on myself, and when other people try to put limitations on me I just try to ignore it. You really don’t know how far you can go. I set a goal and I achieve the goal and then I set another goal and try to achieve that one and just work to get better and better and keep going.”
Johnson’s belief in himself translated to others having belief in him as well. And by others, that includes the Minnesota Vikings, who signed Johnson to a free-agent contract on Saturday after the final day of the NFL draft had ended.
“I always felt confident that I would make it to the next level, but I think it started to seem more real when I went to the College Gridiron Showcase and I performed well there, then at my Pro Days and at a couple of workouts in front of teams,” Johnson said. “All that just built my confidence and my belief in myself and it just got stronger and stronger that I would eventually make it to the NFL.
“It took a lot of perseverance, a lot of hard work, a lot of praying. I’ve met a lot of good people along this journey the past couple of years, but you’ve just got to put your head down every day and just go to work. I knew what my goal was and I knew that I was willing to do anything to get there. I pretty much knew I had to try and put myself in the best possible situation.
“My agent helped me out a lot and I have a good, strong support system in my family and they continued to push me and support me and hold me to my expectations. I couldn’t do it by myself. Getting ready for [the draft], I worked hard to get ready for my Pro Days and my workouts and just let the rest of it take care of itself.”
Interestingly, the Vikings list Johnson as a wide receiver, a position he played only sparingly at Southeastern and not at all at South Alabama. He started a few games when he was at South Alabama but the situation didn’t work out as he had hoped, so he transferred to Southeastern where he went from spot to spot in an effort to get on the field. He finally got himself back at quarterback, where he used his strong arm and legs to help lead the Lions to a big year.
“Man, it’s crazy. I can’t even put it into words,” Johnson said of his path to being an undrafted free agent. “I’m still a little in shock with the whole thing. I’m trying to soak it all in and enjoy the moment. But obviously, it’s been a great journey and I’m grateful for everything that’s happened for me. I really wouldn’t change anything that’s happened.”
Johnson said his time at Southeastern, even going from one position to the next, proved valuable in the long run.
“Obviously, when I first transferred to Southeastern, it was an adjustment, just being away from home,” the Mobile native said. “But once I got there and started to learn the playbook and gel with the guys and everything, things started to go smoothly for me and start rolling for me there. Last year we put together a really good season and I’m really glad we were able to win a [Southland] Conference championship and make a run in the playoffs.”
Those experiences have added to his value at the NFL level. Johnson said while the Vikings have him listed as a wide receiver, he will also get some work at quarterback and on special teams. With limited rosters, players who are able to get on the field in more than one role increase their chances of making the roster.
“I’ve been working out as a receiver since the beginning of this year,” Johnson said. “I’ve been doing both receiver and quarterback work. I feel pretty comfortable. Obviously, when I get up there and start playing as a receiver there will be some adjustments and things I have to make, but I don’t think it will be too hard.”
Regardless of what happens from here, Johnson said he’s enjoyed the journey. And he’ll remember last Saturday for a long, long time.
“It was a good day,” he said of the NFL draft’s final day. “I had my family around me and a lot of good friends. We were able to just enjoy the day, spend time together and hang out and have some food.
“Toward the end of the draft was when I kind of got anxious and probably the most nervous I felt through the whole thing. It didn’t last too long because my agent gave me a call and let me know that we were signing with the Vikings. So it was a really good day. I was able to spend it with family and friends and we enjoyed celebrating. I’m still kind of in shock, but it was a really good day.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.