Don’t let the big smile fool you; Beril Kabamba is all business on the basketball court.
It’s true, he’s a self-professed “class clown” away from the court, but when the Spring Hill College redshirt sophomore steps on the floor he’s the player his Badger teammates look to for leadership.
That was the case last Saturday afternoon at Outlaw Recreation Center on the Spring Hill campus. With Kabamba in the lineup, the Badgers were in control of the game midway through the first period. But a slight knee injury — it is not believed to be serious — on a drive to the basket forced Kabamba to the bench for the remainder of the game. Spring Hill would lose the game 71-61 to Lane College.
“You could feel a drop [in the team’s direction],” Spring Hill head coach Craig Kennedy said afterward. “The problem when you have a really good player like him is everyone else watches him play.”
Kabamba, a native of Clearwater, Fla., has more than 500 career points to his name and is closing in on 1,000 career points. He managed just three points and three rebounds before exiting Saturday’s game, but for the year he’s averaging 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds a game while also compiling 32 assists, 17 steals and 11 blocked shots. His first season was the 2020 COVID year, but he averaged 11.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in the 10 games. Last season he turned in averages of 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds.
“The thing with B, the first thing I saw in him was his ability to do things that we say you can’t teach,” Kennedy said. “He was able to do things — finish around the rim — and you can show guys what to do, but guys either have touch or they don’t and he had great touch. And then he had great charisma and personality, which I thought, this guy’s a winner.
“He’s the leader of the team and with that comes a responsibility. When he’s up, we’re up. If he’s not on his best emotionally then the other guys tend to feed off of that. He’s done a great job as a leader. He does the little things. He’ll carry the trainer’s bags and things. He’s never been asked to do that. He’s just a leader in that way. For him now, it’s just learning to be the best you can be every day and every minute.”
Kabamba, a 6-foot-7 forward, who grew up favoring football but found his footing and talent were better suited to basketball, said being asked to handle a leadership role was something for which he was prepared.
“I’ve always been a leader my entire life, so when coach said I needed to lead the team I accepted that role because I knew I could do it,” he said. “It’s fun leading this group of guys because we all get along so well. It’s a good group.”
He has the right personality for the role, Kennedy said, and in fact, it is Kabamba’s personality that stands out even more than his basketball talent.
“For me, I just try to always keep my teammates up no matter what,” he said. “Down, winning, whatever, I try to keep everybody up, keep the energy up. I try to bring the energy up. I’m a big energy guy. Growing up I was always the class clown, trying to make everybody laugh. It’s a personality trait.”
Again, while he wears a smile on his face most of the time, including on the court, Kennedy said there is more to Kabamba than a great personality, at least when it comes to basketball.
“He’s tough and he’s resilient,” Kennedy said. “His 3-point shooting for the most part is outstanding. It has been a big improvement in his game and he’s really worked hard on his 3-point shooting. He’s coachable. When we give him a suggestion on something he takes it to heart and tries it. His first year here he really wasn’t a very good 3-point shooter and he has worked on that aspect of his game. He does what you ask him to do and he tries to do it to the best of his ability.”
Spring Hill was one of the few schools to offer Kabamba a scholarship and he said choosing the Mobile school has been a perfect match for him.
“Coming here for me has been a blessing,” he said.
