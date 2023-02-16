Prep basketball

A big fourth quarter performance, led by Auburn commit Labaron Philon, lifted Baker past Enterprise in a Class 7A South Regional semifinal game Thursday at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. Philon, a Mr. Basketball candidate and last season’s Class 7A Player of the Year, scored 32 points in the Hornets’ 53-41 win.

Baker trailed for most of the game, though it generally stayed within striking distance before putting the Wildcats away in the final period. Baker trailed 21-20 at halftime and 33-32 heading into the fourth quarter. But the Hornets outscored Enterprise 21-8 in the final eight minutes of play to move to the regional championship game on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10:45 a.m. against the winner of the Mary G. Montgomery-Dothan semifinal game.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.