A big fourth quarter performance, led by Auburn commit Labaron Philon, lifted Baker past Enterprise in a Class 7A South Regional semifinal game Thursday at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. Philon, a Mr. Basketball candidate and last season’s Class 7A Player of the Year, scored 32 points in the Hornets’ 53-41 win.
Baker trailed for most of the game, though it generally stayed within striking distance before putting the Wildcats away in the final period. Baker trailed 21-20 at halftime and 33-32 heading into the fourth quarter. But the Hornets outscored Enterprise 21-8 in the final eight minutes of play to move to the regional championship game on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10:45 a.m. against the winner of the Mary G. Montgomery-Dothan semifinal game.
The South Regional, as well as other regional sites across the state, postponed afternoon games on Thursday because of the threat of severe weather. As such, the MGM-Dothan game has been moved to Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery. Also, the MGM-Prattville girls’ Class 7A semifinal, scheduled Thursday, has been moved to the Multiplex on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Philon simply took over the Baker-Enterprise game on Thursday. During one 10-0 run by the Hornets he scored eight of the 10 points and handed out an assist on the other two points scored. He also contributed seven rebounds (all on the defensive end of the floor), two assists and four steals. Josh Flowers had 10 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots, while Anderson Madyun had four points and three rebounds.
Enterprise 45, Davidson 41: In Class 7A girls’ semifinal action, No. 6-ranked Davidson was upset by Enterprise. The Warriors led 26-18 at halftime but Enterprise came back in the second half, limiting Davidson to just 15 points, including only five points in the final period. Davidson ends its season with a record of 27-5.
Crystyle Mauldin had 10 points, nine rebounds, one blocked shot and three steals in leading the Warriors. Janice Adjesson had eight points and two steals, Morgan Barnett added seven points and five rebounds, Awa Diouf had five points, five rebounds and five steals and Khaylen Ayler had six points.
Friday’s South Regional schedule involving teams from the Lagniappe area will feature Theodore playing Carver-Montgomery at 9 a.m. and McGill-Toolen playing Park Crossing at noon in Class 6A and St. Luke’s taking on Geneva County at 4:30 p.m., in Class 2A. The boys’ schedule features McGill meeting Park Crossing at 10:30 a.m. and Blount playing Pike Road at 1:30 p.m., both in Class 6A semifinal games.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
