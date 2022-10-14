What had been a defensive tug of war and a close game between Class 4A, Region 1 foes Jackson and St. Michael at Fairhope Municipal Stadium Thursday night turned into a game of big plays, almost all in favor of the Aggies. Jackson used a 45-yard interception return, a 62-yard pass play for a score and a 99-yard TD run to flip a one-point game into a 28-6 victory.
Garrison Holly’s 45-yard interception return with 9:28 to play was the game-changer. It appeared St. Michael was gaining some momentum, but when Holly snatched a Josh Murphy pass out of the air near the line of scrimmage then returned the pick untouched, a 7-6 Jackson lead expanded into a 14-6 advantage.
Less than three minutes later, quarterback Landon Duckworth tossed a short pass to Tychius Caves who turned it into a 62-yard touchdown and the Aggies were suddenly in front 21-6. St. Michael threatened late, but came up short at the 1 yard line, turning the ball over on downs. On the first play from scrimmage with 2:47 left to play, Duckworth burst through the middle of the St. Michael defense, headed to the left sideline and covered the 99 yards to the end zone for a touchdown and a 28-6 lead.
“He blocked me right into it and the quarterback threw it right into my hands,” Holly, son of former Blount head coach Lev Holly, said of his Pick 6 play. “I was surprised. It happened so fast.”
The victory assures Jackson of a spot in the Class 4A state playoffs, the Aggies have to wait a bit to know their seeding. The win placed them at 6-2 overall and 4-2 in region games. St. Michael is in a tricky position. The loss dropped the Cardinals to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in region matchups. It must now beat region leader T.R. Miller next week to get into the playoffs or have Bayside Academy lose to either Escambia County Friday night or Satsuma next week. The Cardinals will either find themselves out of the playoffs or in for the first time ever as the region’s No. 2 seed, earning them a home game in the first round.
“We kept hanging in there and our defense kept giving us a chance,’’ St. Michael head coach Philip Rivers said. “… It was 14-6 and we’re still all right. We had the crazy turnover. Lev’s son made a great play.”
Rivers said he told his team it would face a big challenge against Jackson, but noted the Cardinals put up a good fight, especially on defense. Now the task is to put the loss behind them and look to T.R. Miller.
“They’re down, and obviously disappointed,” Rivers said. “But I said, ‘Let’s quickly get our juice back because we get another shot. We get a shot to win and get in (the playoffs).’ I said, ‘It’s Bayside 2.0, in terms of style, and I hope Miller takes that as a compliment. … I hope we’ll recover and come back Monday and give it another go, because I thought it was a heck of a high school game and our guys gave us a chance.”
Jackson took the lead in the first period when Holly, used in the Wildcat formation on offense, scored from a yard out. That’s where the score stood at halftime. The Cardinals came out strong in the third quarter and seemed to be grabbing the momentum, and when Murphy hit Ezra Sexton with a 22-yard scoring pass they were one point from tying Jackson. But the snap on the extra-point attempt was bobbled, leaving Jackson in front 7-6.
Then the Aggies came up with their big plays to win the game.
“It didn’t look like it, it was tight,” Jackson head coach Cody Flournoy said. “You know we got a big goal-line stand there at the end. We had a lot of penalties. We told our guys it was going to be a hostile environment and we’re not going to get the calls on our side and we didn’t, but we were still able to stand up and held them at the 1. Of course, good athletes do big things. Our quarterback, he’s a freshman, but he took it 99 (yards) and that closed it right there for us.”
B.C. Rain 41, LeFlore 23: The Red Raiders claimed their third win of the year, rolling past winless LeFlore at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex Thursday night. B.C. Rain improved its overall record to 3-5 and its Class 5A, Region 1 mark to 3-3, while the Rattlers fell to 0-8 and 0-6. It was the only other game involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area played Thursday night.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
