What had been a defensive tug of war and a close game between Class 4A, Region 1 foes Jackson and St. Michael at Fairhope Municipal Stadium Thursday night turned into a game of big plays, almost all in favor of the Aggies. Jackson used a 45-yard interception return, a 62-yard pass play for a score and a 99-yard TD run to flip a one-point game into a 28-6 victory.

Garrison Holly’s 45-yard interception return with 9:28 to play was the game-changer. It appeared St. Michael was gaining some momentum, but when Holly snatched a Josh Murphy pass out of the air near the line of scrimmage then returned the pick untouched, a 7-6 Jackson lead expanded into a 14-6 advantage.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

