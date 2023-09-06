It’s only the third week of the high school football season but it has a playoff feel to it based on some of the matchups slated for the Mobile County-Baldwin County area this week. That’s the main topic of consideration as well as some teams still looking for their first victory after two weeks of play.

Football fans are going to have a difficult time choosing what game to attend this week as the Lagniappe coverage area features some strong and important matchups. So let’s start there with this week’s Five Things feature:

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.