It’s only the third week of the high school football season but it has a playoff feel to it based on some of the matchups slated for the Mobile County-Baldwin County area this week. That’s the main topic of consideration as well as some teams still looking for their first victory after two weeks of play.
Football fans are going to have a difficult time choosing what game to attend this week as the Lagniappe coverage area features some strong and important matchups. So let’s start there with this week’s Five Things feature:
1. Big-time region games
Sure, there’s plenty of games left in the season and a lot can happen between now and the start of November when the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) playoffs begin. Still, there are at least three matchups this week that should play a big role in their respective regional standings, not only this week but in the weeks to come.
The Lagniappe Game of the Week highlights one such game — Gulf Shores at Faith Academy. Both teams are unbeaten and playing with confidence heading into their first Class 5A, Region 1 game of the year. They met twice last year, Gulf Shores winning in the regular season but Faith Academy taking the win in the playoffs.
St. Paul’s is off to a hot start, with wins over McGill-Toolen and UMS-Wright, and this week the Saints get defending Class 6A state champion Saraland on the road. It should prove to be an interesting game. In Class 7A, the game between Foley, the defending Region 1 titleholder, and Mary G. Montgomery (MGM), a program on the rise under head coach Zach Golson, is appealing in a number of different ways. Which unbeaten team will remain that way? There’s plenty of individual talent on both teams as well.
2. Other regional games
This is the first week to feature a lot of regional matchups for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area and when those games pit one local team against another it only enhances the game’s importance. For those keeping count, here are some of those matchups:
Class 7A, Region 1: Alma Bryant at Daphne and Davidson at Baker; Class 6A, Region 1: Spanish Fort at Baldwin County, Murphy at Theodore and Robertsdale at Blount; Class 5A, Region 1: Williamson at Elberta, LeFlore at UMS-Wright and Citronelle at Vigor; Class 4A, Region 1: Bayside Academy at St. Michael and Orange Beach at Jackson; Class 3A, Region 1: Mobile Christian at W.S. Neal; Class 2A, Region 1: Chickasaw at St. Luke’s.
3. Big-time performances
There’s a reason college scouts spend so much time in this area checking out teams and especially top players. This season there are a number of solid college recruits aiding their teams and last week some of those players stood out (again).
Noting just a few, Foley’s Kolton Nero rushed for four touchdowns and 271 yards, and Faith Academy’s Ty Goodwill had three interceptions and blocked a field goal attempt on defense while also catching a touchdown pass on offense. Satsuma’s Randal Barfoot threw for three touchdowns and 241 yards while also scoring the game-winning touchdown on a short run. Bayside Academy’s Drew Murphy had three interceptions and Saraland’s Santae McWilliams scored four touchdowns and rushed for 99 yards in limited action. Davidson’s D.J. Butler accounted for 265 all-purpose yards in the Warriors’ season-opening win.
4. Still looking for a win
Two games in, there are nine teams in the Lagniappe coverage area still looking for their first victory of the season. In an interesting stat, all seven of the teams in Class 7A, Region 1 have at least one win thus far, but over in Class 6A, Region 1, there are five teams that have yet to win a game in the nine-team region.
The 6A teams still seeking their first win include Murphy (0-2), McGill-Toolen (0-2), Baldwin County ( 0-1), Blount (0-2) and Robertsdale (0-1). Elberta (0-2) is the only local 5A team without a win while Orange Beach (0-1) rates the same in 4A. In 3A, Cottage Hill Christian is 0-2 and in 2A, Chickasaw holds an 0-2 record.
5. Guest picker is hoopster
This week, the Lagniappe Prep Picks Panel called on University of Mobile men’s head basketball coach Darnell Archey to give us his picks. A shooter with dead-eye accuracy during his playing days at Butler, Archey admits to being a big fan of high school football. He accepted the challenge this week and takes over an impressive record as the previous guest pickers (Peter Albrecht and Patrick Woo) have that spot tied for first place heading into this week.
