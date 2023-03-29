AHSAA logo
By Tommy Hicks

Theodore’s Jazmyn Bigham enjoyed a stellar season and Foley head coach Emily Flanigan steered the Lions to a big turnaround this season, one that led the team to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Final Four tournament in Birmingham. As such, Bigham and Flanigan find themselves as the top selections on the Lagniappe 2022-23 Class 6A-7A Girls’ All-Area basketball team.

Bigham earns top billing as the 6A-7A Player of the Year, while Flanigan is the 6A-7A Coach of the Year for the all-star group that includes 10 players and a list of honorable mention selections.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

