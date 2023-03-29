Theodore’s Jazmyn Bigham enjoyed a stellar season and Foley head coach Emily Flanigan steered the Lions to a big turnaround this season, one that led the team to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Final Four tournament in Birmingham. As such, Bigham and Flanigan find themselves as the top selections on the Lagniappe 2022-23 Class 6A-7A Girls’ All-Area basketball team.
Bigham earns top billing as the 6A-7A Player of the Year, while Flanigan is the 6A-7A Coach of the Year for the all-star group that includes 10 players and a list of honorable mention selections.
Aside from Bigham, the first-team selections for this year’s all-star team include Foley’s Jestiny Dixon and Ashuntee Hobbs, McGill-Toolen’s Lindsey Cox and Anna Reed McNeece, Blount’s Zykerria Ross, Alma Bryant’s Madi-Marie Grayson, Mary G. Montgomery’s Ivy Klezmer, Davidson’s Jenice Adjesson and Daphne’s La’Merrica Johnson.
Bigham was the leader for the Bobcats all season long. She averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds a game for the team and provided plenty of leadership as well. She accounted for 30 blocked shots and 15 steals and is one of three finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 6A Player of the Year award, to be announced on April 6 at the Mr. and Miss Basketball luncheon in Montgomery.
“We basically built our team around her,” Theodore head coach Ratassia Worsham said of Bigham. “She led our team in scoring and rebounding and blocks. I basically tried to build our strength from the inside out. And the more we built off of her, when [opponents] started to double [cover] her, we started to look to some of our other players to step up. … I think she established a huge presence, even when two [defenders] tried to trap her or even when we weren’t able to get her the ball, just her drawing the attention of the other team helped us. We got on her back this year and she carried us. That’s what she did.”
Worsham said perhaps the most impressive part of Bigham’s game is “I feel like her best basketball is ahead of her.”
Just a junior, Bigham, a 5-foot-11 center, will return to the Bobcats’ lineup next season. In preparation for last season, she put in extra work in the weight room and in the gym. “Having a player like that makes a coach’s life a lot easier,” Worsham said.
Flanigan directed the Lions to a 24-6 record and a place in the Final Four. When she arrived at Foley she took over a team that lost four senior contributors and the following season, injuries left a toll on the team’s success. This season, with several young players stepping into key roles, the Lions put things together, reaching the Final Four.
“We set our goals and we stuck with them,” Flanigan said. “The girls kept saying, ‘Coach, we got it. Stop worrying. We’ve got it.’ So I just tried my best to allow them to be who they are and be authentic, because they are very talented young ladies. I didn’t want to put them in a box and overcoach. And they’ve got really big personalities, all of them.”
The season played out better than expected and Foley is now set up for the future and is armed with the experience a season like this past year can provide.
“They already had the ability, it was their mentality that kept us in games,” Flanigan said. “We’re so young. But we communicated.”
Three starters from this past season will be back next year — Ashuntee Hobbs, Kei Knight and Amiyah Carvin.
“We’re just trying to build some of our younger players,” Flanigan said. “Just getting to the Final Four gave us experience and showed the level of work that has to be put in to get to that level again.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
