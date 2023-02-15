For those watching the Super Bowl last Sunday night, it’s understandable if they came away from that game impressed with the big-play capability of Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver-kick returner Kadarius Toney.
For those who watched him play at Blount High School, especially his final two seasons, their reaction quite possibly centered around, “Yep, that’s K.T.; we’ve seen that before. A lot.”
Toney contributed a 5-yard touchdown catch and a record-setting 65-yard punt return to the Chiefs’ 38-35 Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz., on Super Sunday.
On the surface, those may not sound impressive. But it has always been watching how Toney impacts a game, how he creates a big play, that generates such a buzz. The former Blount star, coming off an ankle injury, only touched the ball three times in the game, but he made them count.
His 5-yard TD catch featured a nifty little move in which he started left, then cut back right and found himself wide open for a Patrick Mahomes pass that led to the Chiefs taking their first lead of the game at 28-27 early in the fourth quarter. Three minutes later, Philadelphia punted to the Chiefs. Toney gathered in the punt, started left, found resistance, then reversed his field, found a line of blockers, and headed down the right sideline, finally being knocked out of bounds at the Eagles’ 5-yard line. That set up a 4-yard Mahomes-to-Skyy Moore TD pass that gave Kansas City a 35-27 lead.
Philadelphia had taken control of the game early and led at halftime. Kansas City needed to make some plays, needed an increase in energy, and they found it in the second half. One of the major spark plugs was the play of Toney, whom the Chiefs acquired from the New York Giants in a trade on Oct. 27, 2022.
“It was just the energy,” Toney told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt in a postgame interview on “SportsCenter” of the difference in the Chiefs’ play from the first half to the second half. “[Tight end Travis] Kelce came in, Mahomes popped, everybody came in [saying], ‘We need some energy, we need some energy.’ We just had to come bring it for the second half.”
And they did. Even when Philadelphia bounced back with a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game at 35-all, the Chiefs responded, Mahomes driving his team down the field and into position to kick a game-winning field goal with only eight seconds to play.
“I’m just taking it all in right now,” a smiling Toney told Van Pelt as he stood on the field after the victory.
Back in Mobile, Lev Holly, Toney’s coach at Blount his final two seasons, was taking it all in as well. And celebrating the performance of his former quarterback.
“It’s exciting for him to be playing the game and to get somewhat healthy,” Holly said. “He’s been nicked up, that’s part of it. I know he’s been playing through a lot of injuries. But I knew there was nothing that was going to keep him away from [playing in the Super Bowl]. I was excited to see him play, anytime he’s out there.
“I tell everybody I’m where I am because I had great players and great people along the way and I still believe that. I’ve always said if you’re a better person you’ll be a better player and I think that’s K.T. You’ve got to know his heart. You’ve got to know he’s passionate about what he does with everything. It’s exciting to see him out there running around and having fun. I think the football side of it is easy, because that’s what he does. His passion and love for the game. But to see him out there having fun doing it, that says a lot.”
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is excited to have Toney on his team’s roster too, telling Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post after the game, “Kadarius, since he joined us, has had a tremendous half-season — particularly once he got past the hamstring injury. His game tonight was tremendous. He clearly made a big difference in the game for us.’’
Holly knows what a difference-maker Toney can be. He saw that from the first time he laid eyes on the 6-foot-0, 193-pounder.
“The first time I met him, we got hired and I had a chance to start watching [game] film and doing some evaluations and it didn’t take me long to realize that this kid is really, really special, and really, really good,” Holly said. “I felt like with everything we were bringing in as far as our system, he could really thrive in it and put up some really great numbers. And he absolutely did. The first time we had a practice I remember calling him in after practice and I just told him one-on-one, ‘Where we’re going to go is where you are going to take us.’ That’s what he did for two years, and he did it with a bunch of humility and with a bunch of respect for the game.
“As a coach, you just knew that every time he touched the ball you had a chance to win. He was really good at the things he could do, but he also had a bunch of really good players around him that made it go.”
Holly noted there were five 1,000-yard receivers on the Blount roster for Toney’s final two seasons there — three his junior year and two his senior season — and his teammates played a big factor in Toney’s success. But stats indicate Toney played a huge role in the success too, throwing for 6,498 yards and 69 TDs while rushing for 1,790 yards and 31 scores in his final two seasons. That comes to 8,288 yards and 100 TDs.
He went from Blount to Florida, where he moved to wide receiver and in his first three seasons, he had 50 catches for 606 yards and two scores. His final season with the Gators he caught 70 passes for 994 yards and 10 TDs.
Joining the Giants, injuries kept him off the field half of the time he was there but he was used sporadically, making just 41 catches for 422 yards and no scores. The Chiefs traded a couple of future draft picks to acquire Toney and he found a new home.
“Right now I’m just grateful, man, just thankful for the organization really accepting me and letting me be the player I can be,’’ Toney told the New York Post after Sunday’s game. “Man, coming here, the environment was life-changing. You can just only imagine the coaches and the entire organization. The energy that you feel in the building day in and day out is different. It makes you want to go out there and be the best player you can be. I’m surrounded by the [NFL] MVP [Mahomes], the top tight end in the league [Kelce] and just trying to fit in and be the best player I can be.’’
Speaking with Van Pelt, Toney added, “It’s all been a journey, I can’t lie. It’s all been a journey. Just a lot of hard work and a lot of consistency. I had a setback with injuries and this and that and I just never blinked an eye, never batted an eye. Just always knew the end goal was this right here.”
