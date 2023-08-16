Colby Wells was perfectly happy playing baritone horn in the Blount marching band. It was something he had always wanted to do. But the one tune he continued to hear was a question — why aren’t you playing football?
It was an obvious query. After all, Wells stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 315 pounds. He politely dismissed the questions, choosing to remain in the marching band. And friends, classmates, teachers and especially football coaches kept insisting he should give football a try.
Prior to the start of the Leopards’ season last year Wells decided to give it a go.
“Coach A.J. [Alonzo Johnson], he’s a teacher at Blount and he really convinced me to play,” Wells said. “It took some work. A lot of people told me I should play because of my size but it was just going in one ear and out the other. But I really took heed to what he was saying.”
Blount’s new coaching staff, led by head coach Ramon Nelson, owe Johnson a big thank you. After last season, one that featured a lot of learning and gaining experience, Wells heads into this season a more polished player and obviously a big presence on the Leopards’ offensive line where he will be the team’s starting left tackle.
“He was in the band and when I got here he was already playing football,” Nelson said. “When I was doing player interviews and trying to understand the individual kids, one of the guys mentioned Colby was a band guy.”
For Nelson, it served as a reminder of another similar story in Mobile, that of Matt McCants who played tuba in the band at Williamson until trying football his senior year. He earned a scholarship to play football at UAB, received an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and later spent nine seasons in the NFL.
“It’s amazing the transformation of Colby,” Nelson added. “He’s an athletic guy. I know he’s big in stature, but man, he has extremely small ankles and if you know anything about athletics and recruiting, when O-line coaches see big guys with small ankles, they know they can run. At heart, Colby is a skill guy, but he’s probably never played a skill position because he’s always been too big.
“He’s a great kid, he’s a technician, he’s a smart kid. He just played in the band for two years. Everybody saw him walking around campus and they said, ‘Man, we’ve got to get that guy on the football team.’ He came out and last year was his first year. He played just enough to have some decent film [highlights]. He was able to showcase his abilities in the spring and he was able to pick up a couple of [college] offers. We’re excited to see what he does this year on the field.”
The transition from member of the band to starting offensive lineman was not an immediate success, however.
“That first day of football practice, I actually got sent home the first day,” Wells said. “I didn’t have the right color shorts on. It made me want to come back and fight for what I wanted. It was tough, but that was fine.”
Nelson said he’s eager to see Wells’ improvement.
“I think he was just figuring it out [last year],” he said. “He was base blocking on every play, and he was just a big guy who was trying to brawl with everybody, just brawl and bull everybody. I think now he’s focusing on his technique, hat placement, steps and body position instead of just trying to bull them with pure strength.”
Wells said he misses the band “a little bit, especially during Mardi Gras,” but football has its perks.
“You get to nail guys without getting in trouble for it,” he said.
