It’s not as though the two teams need any incentive when they play each other, but there’s plenty of incentive to go around Thursday night when South Alabama entertains Troy in the annual “Battle for the Belt” matchup.
For one, the game is on national TV, and a good showing helps in recruiting. ESPNU will televise the game, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Both teams enter the game with five wins overall, so the winner will have a sixth victory, which automatically qualifies that team for bowl eligibility. Just as importantly, the winner takes the driver’s seat in the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division race; a win would make South Alabama 3-0 in conference play, while a Troy win would put the Trojans’ league record at 4-1.
And, of course, there’s possession of the “Belt” and bragging rights for a year. This is an important game for both teams, one that is expected to be a close affair.
“This is an exciting week for our fans and exciting for the conference to have two teams that have positioned themselves to compete at the highest level of our league through the season on a Thursday night on national TV in a rivalry game,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said. “I told the players, ‘In this building, there are a number of things to point to that are potential distractions for us, and they are distractions if we allow them to be, particularly if we allow them to distract us from the detail and relentless effort it takes to be consistent in the things that we are doing in this building day in and day out to get us to a [positive] outcome on Thursday.’
“I think it is awesome that we are playing against a team that is also positioned to compete at the end of the season. You look at a packed Hancock Whitney Stadium and all those things are really great, but ultimately this team is in the position that we are because we’ve been so relentless in the detail of our process. So those are the things that we are going to talk about this week.”
Statistically speaking, the two teams stack up fairly evenly in the league. South Alabama ranks No. 3 in the Sun Belt in scoring offense (36.0), while Troy is No. 12 (24.29) out of 14 teams. Troy is third in scoring defense (19.29), while South is No. 5 (21.33). In total defense, South is third (324.0) and Troy fifth (341.0), while in total offense, South is No. 3 (462.33) and Troy is No. 7 (399.42). In rushing offense, South is No. 5 (164.83), while Troy is No. 14 (86.71). In passing offense, Troy ranks No. 2 (312.71) while South is No. 4 (297.50). Rushing defense stats show South No. 3 (95.17) and Troy No. 4 (111.29) and in passing defense, South is No. 3 (228.83) and Troy is No. 4 (229.71).
Joe More Award recognition: South Alabama’s offensive line has been credited for its turnaround from a year ago and for helping pave the way for the increased success of the running game and passing attack. The O-line is allowing less than two sacks a game. The progress has been noted as the Jags’ group is one of 22 O-line units across the country to make the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll. The award is presented annually to college football’s most outstanding offensive line unit. Two other Sun Belt schools — App State and Coastal Carolina — also made the list, along with Alabama and UAB from teams within the state. The rest of the teams making the list include Air Force, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, TCU, UCLA and USC. The semi-finalists will be announced on Nov. 15, with the finalists announced on Dec. 6 and the winning unit revealed in late December.
More national TV: It was announced Monday afternoon South Alabama will now have three consecutive games broadcast on national TV. It began with last week’s win over Louisiana-Monroe, which was broadcast on the NFL Network. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on ESPNU, beginning at 6:30 p.m. And now ESPNU has picked up the Jaguars’ next game, on Oct. 29, at Arkansas State for broadcast. The game will begin at 3 p.m. CDT. That marks the first time in program history the Jags have had three consecutive games broadcast on national television.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.