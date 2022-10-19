USA Football vs ULM

South Alabama Football vs ULM, Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Mobile, Ala.

It’s not as though the two teams need any incentive when they play each other, but there’s plenty of incentive to go around Thursday night when South Alabama entertains Troy in the annual “Battle for the Belt” matchup.

For one, the game is on national TV, and a good showing helps in recruiting. ESPNU will televise the game, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Both teams enter the game with five wins overall, so the winner will have a sixth victory, which automatically qualifies that team for bowl eligibility. Just as importantly, the winner takes the driver’s seat in the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division race; a win would make South Alabama 3-0 in conference play, while a Troy win would put the Trojans’ league record at 4-1.

