UMS-Wright’s Frances Brown and Fairhope’s Trip Duke have enjoyed a lot of success in their respective high school and junior golf careers.
Last week, in recognition of their play, the local players were named to the Alabama Golf Association (AGA) All-State first team.
It was a big week for Brown, who will be a junior this season. She also announced she has committed to sign a scholarship offer with Auburn University. Duke has already committed to play at Mississippi State after his upcoming senior season with the Pirates.
They are two of five area players named to the AGA All-State team, which is based on the Alabama State Junior Golf Ratings System.
Brown is a first-team pick on the girls’ team, while Baker’s Katelyn Foster and former UMS-Wright player Tori Waters were third-team selections. On the boys’ side, Duke was the only first-team pick, while Michael Crocker of McGill-Toolen was named to the second team.
“It really means a lot,” Brown said of her selection. “It shows all the hard work I’ve put in is finally paying off, so it really means a lot to me, and I’m really happy to receive the honor.”
She said the past year was productive and looking back, several things stood out.
“Probably the state championship [tournament] with the school,” she said. “I really enjoyed the team aspect of it. Even though our team didn’t win I still had a lot of fun with them being there and supporting me.” (UMS finished fourth at the state tournament).
The junior said she feels comfortable with the college choice and Auburn checked off a lot of boxes concerning what she was seeking from the college she will attend.
“I’ve been talking to coaches a lot and I went for a visit over Labor Day and I just met everyone in person and I loved the coaches and the way they taught,” she said. “I really liked their practices. I don’t know, right when I stepped on campus it kind of felt like my home. I’m really happy with my decision.”
Duke said his selection to the All-state team “means a lot to me.” He added, “That’s been one of my goals throughout the year and playing in a lot of these big tournaments across the country. In the back of my mind, that’s what I’ve had as a goal. Last year I made third team and I was happy, but I also felt like the job wasn’t finished. I really wanted to get first team this year, so it meant a lot to me.”
He said he wants to continue to play steady, consistent golf this season, his senior year at Fairhope, and he’s looking forward to joining the Mississippi State program later.
“Mississippi State is really the college I was interested in from the get-go,” he said. “So when I went on my visit and talking to Dusty [Smith, head coach] and Coach K [assistant coach Kolton Lapa], they’ve kind of got a different culture up there and the team chemistry is just a little different. And you could tell. … It felt different than the other ones. It felt like a family more than a sports team and I really liked that. They’ve got a really good setup in Starkville with the two courses they play at Mossy Oak and Old Waverly.”
Here is a brief look at each of the area players named to the AGA All-State team:
GIRLS
Frances Brown, 2025, of Mobile: A junior at UMS-Wright, she won the 7A AHSAA girls’ state championship, finished fourth at the Alabama Girls State Junior Championship and finished T9 at the Alabama Women’s Stroke Play. Brown also carded multiple Top 10 performances with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and Southeastern Junior Golf Tour (SJGT). She closed out her summer as a member of Team Alabama at the Southern Junior Cup in Missouri.
Katelyn Foster, 2024, of Mobile: A senior at Baker, she earned a place in the quarterfinals at the Alabama Women’s State Amateur and 10th place at the Alabama Girls State Junior as well as garnering a Top 20 finish at the Alabama Women’s Stroke Play. Foster found success on multiple junior golf tours around the Southeast, including winning the Jimmy Green Golf Tour’s Senior Bowl Winter Classic and Top 10 finishes at Kiva Dunes and Wynlakes. She is a verbal commitment to the University of South Alabama.
Tori Waters, 2023, of Mobile: A freshman at the UAB, Waters made a deep run through the Alabama Women’s State Amateur Championship at Musgrove Country Club where she earned a runner-up finish. She had several additional top finishes, including a Top 20 finish at the Alabama Girls State Junior and multiple Top 15 finishes on the SJGT circuit.
BOYS
Trip Duke, 2024, of Fairhope: A senior at Fairhope, Duke carded multiple wins this season, including the Tommy Moore Memorial and the SJGT Tournament of Champions. He finished third at the Alabama Boys’ State Junior Championship and fifth at the Alabama State Amateur Championship as well as qualified for the Junior PGA Championship in Arkansas. In addition to his wins, Trip found success competing on the SJGT and AJGA tours, where he racked up three Top 5 performances and two Top 20 finishes.
Michael Crocker, 2024, of Mobile: A senior at McGill-Toolen, Crocker won the Alabama Boys’ State Junior Championship at Goose Pond Colony Resort with rounds of 66-68-70. He earned a T12 finish at the Alabama State Amateur Championship, T12 finish at the Gator Invitational and a Top 15 finish at the Tommy Moore Memorial in Louisiana. He is the sixth-ranked junior in Alabama and a 2024 University of Alabama commit.
